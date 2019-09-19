Football season is officially here as high school games have kicked off across the country over the last couple of weeks. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Arizona quarterback JD Johnson has been committed to Michigan since last December. (JD Johnson)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa and Los AngelesThe Wolverine is set to make its way to Dallas and Seattle this weekend. The first stop on the road tour will be in the Lone Star State to see five-star 2021 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton, who made an unofficial visit to Michigan over the summer. Wheaton really enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor, and he hopes to make a return trip at some point this fall. Michigan reached out to Wheaton on Sept. 1 and will continue to recruit him hard. While Texas has a lot of buzz with Wheaton at this time, he remains intrigued by programs like Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Friday night's stop in the Pactific Northwest will give us the chance to see four-star 2020 quarterback JD Johnson as his Pinnacle (Ariz.) team takes on Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic in one of the biggest national matchups of the season — more on that game in a bit. Johnson gave Michigan a verbal pledge last December and has been completely solid to the Wolverines since. He will be back on campus at some point this fall.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. QB JD Johnson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) How good is Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson? This game will be telling. Johnson has a chance to answer a lot of questions and make a statement against Eastside Catholic, which is the top overall team in the Pacific Northwest and is loaded with FBS talent, including defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, the nation's No. 3 ranked prospect in 2021. If Johnson can put up impressive numbers on a team like Eastside Catholic, it should give us more assurance on what kind of signal-caller he can turn into at the next level.

2. DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic Fresh off an official visit to Texas A&M, there have been some concerns about Morant and his commitment to Michigan. However, we still believe he is locked in with the Wolverines, and his focus this week has more so been on the field as Bergen Catholic is set for a huge in-state matchup against fellow New Jersey power St. Peter's Prep. Bergen Catholic has a chance to move up the national rankings, but it will need Morant and its defense to step up in order to do so.

3. LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.) West Bloomfield picked up a tough win over Southfield (Mich.) last week and will have another challenging task this weekend as it faces Clarkston (Mich.) in one of the state's most anticipated games. Wheeler and the West Bloomfield defense will need to bring their A-game as Clarkston has a mammoth offensive line, headlined by 2021 Wolverines targets Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger.

