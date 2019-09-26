Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are getting into the meat of their schedules. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Four-star cornerback Andre Seldon is committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles and Seattle,The Wolverine is set to make its way to Dallas this weekend. In a battle of Lone Star State private schools, Dallas (Texas) Greenhill will take on Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal, which is home to a pair of 2021 Michigan offensive line targets. Rivals100 tackle Donovan Jackson is a super talented prospect in the trenches. He won OL MVP as an underclassman at The Opening Finals this summer and will likely grow into a multi-year starter at guard at the next level. While Texas and Texas A&M are considered early favorites, Jackson is very open to going further away from home. After all, both of his parents are originally from the Midwest. Jackson is looking to visit Michigan at some point in the future, and he has been in recent contact with Wolverines offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

While there is work to do with Jackson, Michigan is firmly in the mix with his teammate, and three-star tackle Cullen Montgomery. Montgomery notched an offer from Michigan in the spring and made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in June. Montgomery will be back on campus for another unofficial visit in November when Michigan hosts rival Ohio State. Oklahoma is the leader on the Rivals FutureCast, but Montgomery is very open with his recruitment at this time. And Michigan has made an early statement.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. LB Osman Savage, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances St. Frances is continuing to face top national competition and will head to New Jersey to face powerhouse program Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph. Savage will be called upon to get pressure on St. Joseph quarterback and Purdue commit Michael Alaimo. He will also have to get around a stout offensive line anchored by Ohio State pledge Luke Wypler. St. Frances is one of the top teams in the nation and will look to keep its No. 5 ranking in tact.

2. DB Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic Morant and his Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic team are coming off a heart breaking loss to fellow New Jersey powerhouse Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep. Things won't get any easier this week as Bergen Catholic is set to face another top New Jersey program in Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, which features Rival100 running back Jalen Berger. After giving up more than 30 points last week, Morant and the Bergen Catholic defense will need to be on top of their game.

3. LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Milton (Mass.) Academy opened the season with an easy 37-0 blowout win over North Andover (Mass.) Brooks. But things will get more difficult this week as Milton Academy plays host to Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's and four-star 2021 Michigan tight end target Louis Hansen. Mullings will likely need to cover Hansen and make sure St. Sebastian's top weapon isn't a major factor.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits