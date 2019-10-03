Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are getting into the meat of their schedules. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Four-star cornerback Andre Seldon is committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas, The Wolverine is set to make its way to Denver this weekend. Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest is home to three-star Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry, who will play a key role for his team upfront as they take on fellow undefeated team Aurora (Colo.) Grandview. Atteberry gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment over the summer. He picked Michigan over offers from Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon,USC and others and has remained completely solid. Atteberry is one of the lower ranked prospects in the class, but he has a ton of potential. It will be interesting to see him live and watch how he performs against good in-state competition.

After taking in Atteberry’s game on Thursday, The Wolverine will see one of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the 2020 class in four-star Columbine (Colo.) offensive lineman Andrew Gentry. Columbine is undefeated and should get past a Mullen (Colo.) team that is on a three-game losing streak. However, this is an opportunity to see Gentry square off against Notre Dame defensive line commit Aidan Keanaaina in an enticing battle in the trenches. On the recruiting front, Gentry is coming off a visit to Stanford and is gearing up for a trip to Michigan on Oct. 26 when the Wolverines take on Notre Dame. BYU, where his older brother plays, is very much in the mix as well. Gentry is a very interesting recruit in the sense that he is a mission trip kid. The Rivals100 recruit will be away from football for two years before joining the program of his choice in 2022. Still, he is a special talent, and Michigan is making him a priority.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. CB Andre Seldon, Belleville (Mich.) It's going down in Michigan this weekend as a pair of undefeated teams prepare to battle in Belleville (Mich.) and Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson. Seldon has been terrific as a senior, notching a handful of interceptions and making his mark as a return man. Fordson is averaging just a little more than 40 points per game, which means Seldon and the Belleville defense need to step up. Along with Seldon, Belleville has a load of FBS talent, and this is an opportunity for them to make a statement.

2. WR AJ Henning, Lincoln Way (Ill.) East Henning has been on fire this season and is coming off a spectacular four-touchdown game. The four-star prospect suffered a late season injury last year, which may have cost his team a state title. That has Henning extra motivated this season, and he is a big reason why Lincoln Way (Ill.) East is undefeated this season. Henning and his squad will battle fellow undefeated team and cross-town rival Lincoln Way (Ill.) Central. Henning will once again need to be spectacular.

3. LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Milton (Mass.) Academy has opened the season with two big wins but will get a test from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy this weekend. Mullings and the defensive will be focused on stopping 2021 athlete Tony Muse, who holds an early offer from Michigan. Mullings, who also doubles as a running back, rushed for more than 200 yards last week and will need to get it done on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits