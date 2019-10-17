Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are getting into the meat of their schedules. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Maryland linebacker Osman Savage is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver and Boston, The Wolverine is set to make its way to Las Vegas this weekend. Michigan is recruiting a couple of highly touted recruits in the area, and the trip will allow us to see those targets in action. On Thursday, I will be making my way to Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines to watch intriguing lineman Tiaoalii Savea at practice. Savea is ranked as a four-star offensive lineman but has a lot of offers at defensive tackle.

Michigan is actually recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua has been in contact and is working to get him to Ann Arbor for a visit. Schools out West like Arizona State, Oregon and USC are in a good position early on, but Michigan is certainly a wild card in his recruitment. Savea doesn't do many interviews and likes to keep things quiet. On Friday, I will make the short trip over to Henderson (Nev.) Liberty to see one of the best teams in Nevada square off against Henderson (Nev.) Foothill. Liberty is home to Moliki Matavao, the country's top ranked 2021 tight end.

Matavao has an offer from Michigan in hand and was a prospect the coaching staff reached out to immediately on Sept. 1, the date college coaches were allowed to initiate contact with high school juniors. Washington is considered the early frontrunner for Matavao, but Michigan tight ends coach Sherronne Moore is making him a top priority for next cycle.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. LB Osman Savage, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances After having a week off, St. Frances is set to play in the most high profile game in the country as it takes on powerhouse IMG Academy. Savage and the St. Frances defense will have to step up in a big way as IMG Academy is loaded with offensive playmakers, including Rivals250 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, who is a top target for Michigan. Savage is the leader of the St. Frances defense, and this will be one of their toughest tests yet.

2. DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel Jenkins made the game-winning play in Good Counsel's five overtime thriller against Washington D.C. Gonzaga. Now, Good Counsel, which is ranked No. 25 in the country, per MaxPreps, takes on another Washington D.C. powerhouse in St. John's. Jenkins needs to help Good Counsel dominate in the trenches as St. John's is home to guys like LSU wide receiver commit Rakim Jarrett and highly touted 2021 offensive lineman Colin Henrich.

3. OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham & Browne Nichols Zinter and BB&N are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Belmont (Mass.) Hill. It's now or never for BB&N, which now has two league losses. Things don't get much easier this week and BB&N squares off against Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough, which features 2021 Michigan offensive line target Drew Kendall and linebacker target Casey Phinney. Kendall also plays along the defensive line, so Zinter will likely be tasked with blocking him.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits