Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are getting into the meat of their schedules. Several of Michigan's commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine's EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Arizona quarterback JD Johnson has been committed to Michigan since last December.

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston and Las Vegas, The Wolverine is set to make its way to Chicago this weekend. Michigan has a pair of commits in the area as well as a handful of underclassmen, and the trip will allow us to see those targets in action. On Friday, I will be making my way south of the city to see Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East and four-star Michigan wide receiver pledge AJ Henning take on New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West in their regular season finale.

Lincoln Way East is undefeated thanks in large part to Henning, who was actually named an All-American this week. Henning has been getting it done on the ground, as a receiver and as a return man. He may be the best high school player in the state this season. Henning is listed as an all-purpose back. However, he is committed to Michigan as a wide receiver. At the end of the day, those might just be labels. Henning is a versatile and explosive athlete that can line up anywhere. He will be an early difference maker for the Wolverines. On Saturday, I will make the short trip over from my hotel near O'Hare International Airport to see La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy and four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy close out the regular season against Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy.

McCarthy has been committed to Michigan since May and has been a vocal recruiter for the Wolverines. He is ranked as national Top 30 prospect and could be the answer Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for at the quarterback position. McCarthy is poised, accurate and throes a beautiful deep ball. He has been terrific as a junior, leading Nazareth Academy to an undefeated start to the year. I'm expecting a big performance from McCarthy in this one. Nazareth Academy is also home to a trio of underclassmen targets in three-star 2021 defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, rising 2021 wide receiver Landon Morris and elite 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris. Keeler recently visited Michigan, while the Morris brothers are looking to make their way out to Ann Arbor soon.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. QB JD Johnson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle In a battle of future Big Ten quarterbacks, Johnson and his Pinnacle team will square off against Ohio State commit Jack Miller and his Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral squad. Miller missed some time due to injury this year but is back at full strength. Johnson, who is coming off back-to-back four-touchdown performances will need to be at his best to make sure Pinnacle can outscore Chaparral in what should be a shootout in the desert. Pinnacle is ranked No. 2 in the state of Arizona, while Chaparral is ranked No. 10, per MaxPreps.

2. DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel Jenkins has been an absolute force for Good Counsel over the last two weeks. Unfortunately for Good Counsel, it dropped out of the national Top 25 rankings after a loss to Washington D.C. powerhouse St. John's. Now, Good Counsel will look to bounce back against another loaded team in Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, which is home to South Carolina running back commit MarShawn Lloyd. Stopping him will be priority No. 1 for Jenkins and the Good Counsel defense.

3. LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Mullings has had the luxury of being able to rest a lot during his senior season. But the two-way standout will likely be on the field the entire game at both running back and linebacker as Milton prepares to take on a Belmont (Mass.) Hill team that is undefeated and features DI guys like 2021 Michigan defensive line target Ikenna Ugbaja. Milton is also undefeated this year, and Mullings will look to keep it that way.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits