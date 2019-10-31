Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are getting into the meat of their schedules. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston Las Vegas and Chicago, The Wolverine is set to make its way to Birmingham this weekend. Michigan doesn't do a ton of recruiting in the state of Alabama, but the Wolverines are working hard on one of the best underclassmen in the Southeast in Rivals100 Pinson Valley (Ala.) athlete Ga'Quincy McKinstry. McKinstry is a versatile prospect with the potential to play multiple positions. However, he best projects as a cornerback, and that's exactly where Michigan is recruiting him at. Of course, McKinstry is going to be tough to pull out of SEC country, but Michigan has been in contact since Sept. 1, the date college coaches were permitted to reach out to high school juniors.

Friday presents an opportunity to see one of the best games in the country as nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is traveling to face Alabama powerhouse Hoover (Ala.). IMG Academy is home to several Michigan underclassmen targets, including 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. Crowdus visited Michigan over the summer and has been in close contact with the staff as well as 2021 quarterback commit JJ McCarthy. In fact, McCarthy told The Wolverine that Crowdus is one of his top targets.

Crowdus is looking to make his way back to Michigan soon, and the Wolverines are huge players in his recruitment early on. Michigan is also recruiting four-star IMG Academy offensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Greg Crippen, who made an unofficial visit to Michigan earlier this fall. Buzz is Crippen is definitely exploring his options, and Michigan is a school that is very appealing. Crippen is originally from New England, and the Wolverines have done extremely well pulling kids out of that area. If Michigan pushes, Crippen is certainly a flip candidate. Crippen is listed as a guard but will likely transition to center at the next level.

Michigan also has offers out to four-star 2021 defensive end JC Latham, three-star 2021 offensive tackle Weston Franklin, 2022 running back Kaytron Allen and 2022 defensive tackle Tyler Booker. We will have more on all of them following this weekend's action.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. WR Roman Wilson, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis It's playoff time in Hawaii. And that means Wilson and his nationally ranked St. Louis team are in a win or go home situation. St. Louis actually has a tough first round draw as it will play host to Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou, which gave them everything they wanted in a close 25-19 game in September. Wilson is a blazing deep threat on the outside and will need to make big plays in order to keep his team in the postseason.

2. OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra It's not playoff time in California just yet, but JSerra has an opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the high school season as it takes on Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, which is ranked No. 1 nationally across the board. JSerra needs to slow the game down, keep Alabama quarterback commit Bryce Young off the field and pick up first downs on the ground. Of course, that starts upfront with Persi leading the way.

3. LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Mullings is coming off a monster performance and will need to replicate that against Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols, which is home to Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and elite 2022 linebacker target Tyler Martin. This battle of Wolverine pledges should be a fin one as Milton has never beaten BB&N during Mullings' high school career. Look for him to stay on the field on both sides of the ball all game long.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits