Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are ending their regular season and preparing for playoffs. Several of Michigan's commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine's EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Baltimore linebacker Osman Savage is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston Las Vegas. Chicago and Birmingham, The Wolverine is set to make its way to Houston this weekend. Michigan is looking to make a dent in the Lone Star State, and the Wolverines are squarely in the mix for 2021 Rivals100 wide receiver Latrell Neville, who is looking to make a visit soon. Neville is a big wide receiver with a ton of upside. While he is still raw, the Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower product can be coached into a big-time playmaker at the next level. As far as his recruitment goes, Neville has been all over the map. From a moving decision timeline to schools being in and out of the mix, this one has had a little big of everything.

Neville and his Hightower team will be taking on Richmond (Texas) Foster, which is home to four-star 2021 offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree. The Rivals250 prospect picked up a Michigan offer in January, but there hasn't been a ton of movement. On Friday, I will be seeing some small school football as Grandview (Texas) prepares to take on Maypearl (Texas). Grandview has a major talent on its roster in four-star 2021 athlete Dametrious Crownover. At 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Crownover is a big, intriguing prospect that can play tight end or defensive end at the next level. Crownover picked up an offer from Michigan back in April but has been pretty quiet about his recruitment. In fact, Crownover doesn't do many interviews, so we will look to get the latest on him and the Wolverines.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. LB Osman Savage, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances St. Frances is ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, per MaxPreps, and will look to finish the regular season with a win against Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy, which has a a pair of FBS prospects along the offensive line. Life Christian Academy plays a physical brand of football, and Savage and the St. Frances defense will need to match it. On paper, St. Frances should roll, but Life Christian Academy has the talent to make things interesting.

2. TE Matt Hibner, Lake Braddock (Va.) We don't talk enough about Hibner. The dude is on a roll this season and has scored at least one touchdown in almost every game. Hibner has been a go-to weapon for a Lake Braddock team that is 8-1. This week, Hibner and co. will face their biggest test yet as undefeated Lorton (Va.) South County comes to town. South County is only giving up 8.7 points per game, so Hibner needs to step up and continue making plays in this one.

3. LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Mullings is coming off another monster performance and will need to replicate that against Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough, which home to 2021 Michigan targets Drew Kendall and Casey Phinney. Mullings is having a terrific year and is a big reason Milton has an undefeated record. This Milton team has a chance to be the best in school history, but it will need to get by Noble & Greenough to finish with a perfect mark in the regular season.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits