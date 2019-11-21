Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are ending their regular season and preparing for playoffs. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Maryland defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is committed to Michigan. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston Las Vegas. Chicago, Birmingham and Houston, The Wolverine is set to make its way to back to Texas-Oklahoma. It's playoff time in the Lone Star State and in Oklahoma, and a couple of Michigan targets will be in action. The Wolverine will get things started on Friday afternoon as Southlake Carroll clashes with DeSoto in a battle of traditional Texas powers. The game is so huge it's being played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Southlake Carroll is home to elite 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers, who notched an offer from the Wolverines back in January.

Ewers is one of the top overall recruits in the country in the 2022 class and also has offers in hand from Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, Ohio State and Texas. A strong-armed pocket passer, Ewers has been sensational as a sophomore and is a big reason why Southlake Carroll is a state title contender. He has been more focused on the season than recruiting, so it will be interesting to see if he visits Michigan in the offseason. On Saturday, I will make the drive up to Oklahoma to see three-star Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs, who is one of Michigan's top remaining targets in the 2020 recruiting class. Jacobs recently named Michigan in his Top 5 and is looking to make an official visit after his senior season. Jacobs will not sign until the late period, so he is taking his time with the process. Arkansas was considered the favorite for Jacobs but with head coach Chad Morris getting the boot, the door is wide open in this recruitment.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel After a statement win over Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, Good Counsel is gearing up for another huge playoff clash. This time around, Jenkins and company will face Washington (D.C.) St. John's, which is ranked No. 24 in the country, per MaxPreps. St. John's is loaded with FBS talent and actually topped Good Counsel, 34-31, in the regular season. Good Counsel needs to slow the game down and control the trenches. That starts with Jenkins.

2. DL Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.) After opening the postseason with two dominant wins, Williamstown will get a true test this week as it squares off against Medford (N.J.) Lenape. The two teams met in the regular season, and Williamstown squeaked by with a 28-21 win. Expect this to be another physical battle, especially in the trenches. Lewis has been having a huge senior season and will need to be a force in order for Williamstown to win Round 2.

3. QB JJ McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy A state title berth is on the line as Nazareth Academy prepares to take on an undefeated Rolling Meadows (Ill.) team. McCarthy has been on fire this postseason and is coming off a three touchdown performance. He will need to be at his best this week as Rolling Meadows is allowing just 14 points per game. Expect McCarthy to rise to the occasion on a big stage.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits