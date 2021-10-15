Under The Lights: Previewing The Weekend Games For Michigan Commits

Most of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commitments will be in action on Friday and coaches will be on the road for the program's bye week. Here is a preview of the weekend's games for the Maize and Blue pledges. RELATED: Blue Chips: Michigan Staff Back On The Recruiting Trail

The Wolverine's EJ Holland will see three-star DT commit Kenneth Grant on Friday.

The Wolverine On The Road

The Wolverine will be on the road for high school action on Friday night. EJ Holland will be pulling double duty on Friday, traveling to Harvey, Illinois for a 5 p.m. game between Thornton HS and Kankakee HS, the latter of which features recent 2023 cornerback offer Jyaire Hill. Holland will then make his way to Merrillville, Indiana to see 2022 defensive tackle commit Kenneth Grant and his team take on Chesterton HS.

Clayton Sayfie will be on hand at the PSL Blue Championship Game between Cass Tech and Detroit King. The game features a pair of top Michigan targets in King's five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore and Cass Tech's 2022 defensive tackle target Deone Walker.



Three Players To Watch This Weekend

Okay, this first one is cheating. We are lumping tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackle Mason Graham into one category after both played, and grabbed victories, in Thursday night action. Loveland caught a 33-yard touchdown in a 30-18 win over Marsh Valley on Thursday with Michigan tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh in attendance. Graham's team grabbed a 53-0 win over JSerra Catholic in front of defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Full stats for both players were not available at the time of this posting.

Another player to keep a close eye on this weekend is three-star wideout Tay'Shawn Trent, who will lead 6-1 Harper Woods (Mich.) into a showdown with undefeated Warren De La Salle. De La Salle is a perennial contender in Michigan and has already clinched a Catholic High School League Central Division title, but Trent and his team have the opportunity to add to their own resume ahead of the state playoffs.

The last game we will feature in this section this week features three-star tight end Marlin Klein and 5-1 Rabun Gap-Nacoochie (Ga.) taking on 7-0 Charlotte Latin (N.C.) HS. Klein has recorded nine receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown so far this year, per the most recent updated statistics on his team page.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits