Former Wolverines were on the move just before last Thursday's trade deadline in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors traded Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers have fortified their bench with two veteran scorers and shooters -- Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. Three second-rounders (Dallas 2020, Denver 2021, Toronto 2022) sent to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The impact of Robinson III's trade had an impact on another former U-M player, 76ers guard Trey Burke. The 76ers needed to let go of a player after the trade, and the club decided to waive Burke.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Derrick Walton was also apart of a trade. Walton was sent to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Hawks decided not to keep him on the roster.

The Hawks are not planning to hold on to Derrick Walton Jr., per source. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 6, 2020

Both Burke and Walton are free to be picked up by other teams. Also in the NBA, two former U-M standouts are set to participate in All-Star Weekend in Chicago, this coming weekend. Washington Wizards forward Moe Wagner will play in the Rising Stars Challenge (Friday night), as apart of the Team World.

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson will compete in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night. Robinson is leading the Heat in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9 percent for the season. That mark ranks fifth in the league.

In the NHL, the former Wolverines on the Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor and Andrew Copp made a huge impact last week. Connor totaled five assists and three goals on the week, earning himself the Second Star of the Week in the NHL and the NHLPA Player of the Week. Copp had two goals and two assists on the week, including a go-ahead goal to lead the Jets over the Blackhawks on Feb. 9.

With a few career-high numbers in striking distance, @KyleConnor helped the @NHLJets into playoff position with an eight-point week that included back-to-back multi-point games.



His https://t.co/YQPHf1NGSw Player of the Week performance in review 👉 https://t.co/qYnmWrD42H pic.twitter.com/NZ16ANpJiw — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 10, 2020

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Duncan Robinson will compete in the three-point contest this weekend. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Feb. 9

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 18 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 22.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

now up to 4 games of 30+ PTS, @_iggy_braz 💧



32 PTS | 7 AST | 7 REB | 3 STL | 3 👌 on Saturday@umichbball ↗️ @nyknicks ➡️ @wcknicks pic.twitter.com/sELSpdExnj — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 9, 2020

Trey Burke

Was waived by the 76ers soon after last Thursday's trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 50 games, and has started in 37 ... Had 25 points, four rebounds and five assists in a win over the Pacers on Feb. 3 ... Had 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the Grizzlies on Feb. 5 ... Posted 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a loss to the Wizards on Feb. 7 ... Put up 14 points, two rebounds and five assists in a win over the Hornets on Feb. 8 ... The Mavericks are 32-21, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He's had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup for the Feb. 3 matchup against the Suns (in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. He's had 23 points or more in his last three games ... Scored 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3PT) and added seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in a win over the Suns on Feb. 3 ... Had 23 points, eight assists and four rebounds in a win over the Warriors on Feb. 5 ... Posted a season-high 37 points (12-17 FG, 6-7 3PT) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal in a loss to the Raptors on Feb. 8. On the season, LeVert is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 26 appearances. The Nets are 23-28, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.



Caris LeVert dropped a career-high 37 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3PT FG) along with 4 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/2B0n9Ic7or — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) February 9, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 46 appearances on the season ...Had 16 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in a loss to the Nets on Feb. 5 ... Had 19 points, three assists and two rebounds in a loss to the Lakers on Feb. 8 ... The Warriors are 12-41 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game ... Has started in 47 of his 52 appearances on the season ... Had 19 points, three assists and two rebounds in a win over the 76ers on Feb. 3 ... Posted 11 points and five rebounds in a win loss to the Clippers on Feb. 5 ... Put up 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in a loss to the Kings on Feb. 7 ... Had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Feb. 9 ... Robinson is first on the Heat and fifth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9 percent. He's made 180 three-pointers on the season, which is fifth in the NBA. He will participate in the NBA's Three-Point Contest as apart of All-Star Weekend on Saturday Feb. 15 in Chicago. The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 34-18.

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded last week from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers. Had started and played in 48 games this season, playing 31.6 minutes per game for the Warriors .. Averages 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on the season ... In his first game with the 76ers, Robinson III played 12 minutes, and notched 10 points and one rebound ... The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

A selection for the NBA's Rising Stars game, Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... Averages 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 24 appearances on the season. Last week, Wagner returned from an ankle injury that held him out nearly two full months ... In his first game back, he had eight points and two rebounds in a loss to the Warriors on Feb. 3 ... Had six points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the Mavericks on Feb. 7 ... Notched 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Grizzlies on Feb. 9 ... The Wizards are 18-33.

Moe Wagner continues to find success driving to the rim. This was his second layup in traffic of the quarter. He’s got 8 pts and 6 reb in 10 min. pic.twitter.com/IajGgyDEZd — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 9, 2020

Derrick Walton Jr.

Was apart of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club. Appeared in 23 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made 9 of his 21 attempts from three on the season (42.9 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.7 minutes. Walton is free to be picked up by another team.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.0 minutes per game this season in 26 appearances ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at .

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Feb. 9

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and nine assists in 54 games played on the season for the 31-19-5 Stars ... Had an assist on Feb. 4 against the Islanders.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has eight goals and 17 assists in 51 games on the season for the 32-16-6 Avalanche ... Scored a goal on Feb. 6 against the Senators ... Notched an assist on Feb. 9 against the Wild.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 28 goals and 31 assists in 57 games this season for the 29-23-5 Jets ... He leads the team in goals ... His 28 goals are tied for the ninth-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 59 points are tied for 13th in the league ... Had an assist on Feb. 6 against the Blues ... Had a goal and three assists on Feb. 8 against the Senators ... Scored two goals and posted one assist on Feb. 9 against the Blackhawks.

From NHL.com: Kyle Connor has sparked the Winnipeg Jets in their quest to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The forward scored his Jets-leading 27th and 28th goals and added an assist in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell MTS Place on Sunday. It was Connor's second game with at least three points in as many days after getting four (one goal, three assists) in a 5-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. He joined Mark Scheifele (Dec. 13-14, 2018) and Blake Wheeler (March 3-4, 2017) as the third player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history to do so.

Elvis Merzlikins, Kyle Connor, Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL's 3 Stars of the Week https://t.co/DtNuGQdjiq via @NHLdotcom — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 10, 2020

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 11 assists on the season in 49 games for the 29-23-5 Jets ... Had one goal and one assist on Feb. 6 against the Blues ... Had the go-ahead goal and an assist on Feb. 9, as the Jets defeated the Blackhawks.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 46 games on the season for the 14-39-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted four goals and 12 assists in 44 games on the season ... Had an assist on Feb. 4 against the Kings ... The Capitals are 36-14-5.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 33 assists through 55 appearances this season ... His 41 points are the second-most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had an assist in back to back games — on Feb. 6 against the Wild and Feb. 8 against the Flames ... The Canucks are 30-21-5.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 28 points in 37 appearances ... Has 14 goals and 14 assists this season for the 29-19-8 Maple Leafs ... Had an assist on Feb. 3 against the Panthers ... Had an assist on Feb. 7 against the Ducks ... Notched an assist on Feb. 8 against the Canadians.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 52 games ... Had an assist on Feb. 8 against the Panthers ... The Penguins are 34-15-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has one goal and four assists in 10 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 15 goals and 25 assists in 57 games on the season for the 14-39-4 Red Wings ... Scored two goals on Feb. 6 against the Sabres ... Had an assist on Feb. 9 against the Bruins ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points, with 40.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goal and four assists on the season in 43 games played for the 28-21-8 Golden Knights ... Had an assist on Feb. 6 against the Panthers ... Scored a goal on Feb. 8 against the Hurricanes.

Jon Merrill goals are some of the most fun goals 😎 pic.twitter.com/A0gwwLxL3F — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 9, 2020

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that has held him out since Jan. 29 ... Motte has totaled three goals and two assists in 24 games this season for the 30-21-5 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 27-23-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All Star has 24 goals and 28 assists in 57 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals, is second in points and is third in assists ... His 52 points are 27th in the entire league ... His 24 goals rank tied for 15th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 28-21-8. He scored two goals and added an assist on Feb. 6 against the Panthers ... Had a goal on Feb. 8 against the Hurricanes.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in nine total games on the season, and has not notched any goals or assists.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 54 appearances on the season for the 27-23-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Missed several games with a shoulder injury in early December ... Has 17 goals and 16 assists in 49 games on the season ... Had a goal on Feb. 4 against the Panthers ... Had a goal on Feb. 7 against the Red Wings ... His 17 goals are the most in the NHL by any defenseman ... The Blue Jackets are 30-17-9.