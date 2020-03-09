Last Tuesday (March 3), the Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics. Down three points, he was fouled shooting a three-pointer just before time expired in regulation. LeVert nailed all three free throws, forcing the game to an extra five minutes. LeVert poured in 37 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 27 points from the 4:05 mark in the fourth until the end of the game.

"God is good. God is real good...I felt good the whole game. My teammates did a great job. @Chiozza11, he played his butt off tonight."



🎥 @CarisLeVert's full postgame remarks after dropping 5️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/myXOOxbI0P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 4, 2020

Just three days later, LeVert posted his first career triple-double, with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Spurs. He shot 9-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. LeVert followed that performance up with a March 8 win over the Bulls in which he notched 23 points on 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from three, six rebounds and five assists. On the same day, the Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson both put up huge performances. In a loss to the Pacers, Hardaway Jr. posted 30 points, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 6-for-11 from long range. Robinson had 30 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 7-for-11 from deep in a win over the Wizards.

Wolverines in the NBA today:



Tim Hardaway Jr: 30 PTS (11-21 FG, 6-11 3PT FG) 4 REB, 2 STL



Duncan Robinson: 23 PTS (8-12 FG, 7-11 3PT FG) 7 REB, 2 AST



Caris LeVert: 23 PTS (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT FG) 6 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/Ku8NaJH63B — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) March 9, 2020

Earlier in the week, Robinson set the Miami Heat franchise record for most three-pointers in a season, with over a month left in the regular season. Robinson is shooting 45.3 percent from three-point range, which is the third-best mark in the NBA. His 240 three-point makes rank third in the NBA, only behind James Harden and Buddy Hield.

There it is. With this #KaBoom Duncan Robinson is our new single season 3-point leader.



...and there's a lot of season left to play 👌 pic.twitter.com/4KHqRDp2Rt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 7, 2020

In the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor has six goals and two assists in his last five games. On the season, he has 36 goals and 35 assists in 69 games He leads the team in goals and points, and is are tied for having the sixth-most goals scored in the league this season by any player.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Caris LeVert ties the game up with free throws to send the game into overtime, a contest in which the Nets won, behind LeVert's 51 points. (AP Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through March 8

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 24 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Free Agent

Was waived by the 76ers soon after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season ... He has appeared in 61 games, and has started in 48 ... He's shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range on the year ... Had 26 points, three assists and one rebound March 2, as the Mavericks lost to the Bulls ... Posted 18 points, four assists and one rebound in an overtime win over the Pelicans March 4 ... Had 30 points (shot 6-for-11 from three), four rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Pacers March 8 ... The Mavericks are 39-26, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup on Feb. 3 in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. Had a career-high 51 points in an overtime win over the Celtics March 3 ... He scored 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime ... In that game, he shot 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) from the field and 5-for-10 on three-pointers ... Had 14 points, four rebounds and six assists in a loss to the Grizzlies March 4 ... Posted a triple-double, with 27 points on 9-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from long range, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Spurs March 6 ... Had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Bulls March 8. On the season, LeVert is averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 38 appearances. The Nets are 29-34, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.



🔥 CARIS LEVERT 🔥



He had 14 PTS entering the 4th quarter Tuesday... he finished with 51!



🎶: “MOMENTUM” by @quancokley | @unitedmasters

🎧: https://t.co/qdewOF2wbL pic.twitter.com/SZEZdfnm3K — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 56 appearances on the season ... Had 15 points, six assists and three rebounds in a win over the Nuggets March 3 ... Had 11 points, one rebound and two assists in a win over the 76ers March 7 ... The Warriors are 15-49 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Has started in 55 of his 60 appearances on the season ... Robinson is first on the Heat and third in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 45.3 percent. He's made 240 three-pointers on the season, which is the third most in the NBA, and is a Heat franchise record for most threes in a season ... He participated in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star weekend. He had 27 points on 9-for-12 from three in a March 4 win over the Magic ... Posted 24 points (8-for-14 from three), five rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Pelicans March 6 ... Had 23 points (7-for-11 from three), seven rebounds and two assists in a March 8 win over the Wizards ... The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 41-23.

Duncan Robinson making history tonight:



🎯 Set the single-season record for most threes made by an undrafted player

🎯 Set the Heat record for most threes made in a season



A sharpshooter from anywhere. pic.twitter.com/oJi1enszEf — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2020

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Had started in all 48 of his games with the Warriors this season, and averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With the 76ers, he is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 11 contests, with four starts ... Had 25 points (10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from three), four rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Lakers March 3 ... Notched five points, five rebounds and one assist in a win over the Kings March 5 ... Had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Warriors March 7 ... The 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-26 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 25 on the season ... Averages 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in five of his 36 appearances on the season ... Wagner missed nearly two months from early December to early February with an ankle injury, before returning just before the All-Star break and playing in the Rising Stars Game ... Posted two points, one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Kings March 3 ... Had nine points, nine rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Trail Blazers March 4 ... On March 6, had 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the Hawks ... Had four points, four rebounds and one assist in a March 8 loss to the Heat ... The Wizards are 23-40, and are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Derrick Walton Jr., Detroit Pistons

Was a part of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter ... Feb. 21, the Pistons signed Walton to a 10-day contract ... After the contract expired, Walton was not re-signed by the club ... He is free to sign with another team. Had appeared in 23 games this season for the Clippers, and played three games for the Pistons ... He's averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.5 minutes per game for the entire season.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 8.6 minutes per game this season in 30 appearances ... Has played five games for the Bucks' G-League Affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 53-11.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through March 8

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and 11 assists in 67 games played on the season for the 37-23-8 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 10 goals and 20 assists in 65 games on the season for the 41-19-8 Avalanche ... Had two assists in a March 8 win over the Sharks.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 36 goals and 35 assists in 69 games this season for the 35-28-6 Jets ... He leads the team in goals and points ... His 36 goals are tied for the sixth-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 71 points are tied for 14th in the league ... Had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over the Sabres March 3 ... Scored a goal in a win over the Golden Knights March 6 ... In his last five games, he has six goals and two assists.

Kyle Connor caps off a dominant opening period for the Jets against the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/fRnUYakG1y — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) March 7, 2020

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 15 assists on the season in 61 games for the 35-28-6 Jets ... Had an assist on March 3 in a win over the Sabres.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 59 games on the season for the 17-48-5 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted eight goals and 17 assists in 57 games on the season ... Had an assist in a March 4 loss to the Flyers ... Scored a goal in a loss to the Rangers March 5 ... Notched an assist on March 7, in a win over the Penguins ... He has a point in four consecutive games ... The Capitals are 41-20-7.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 44 assists through 67 appearances this season ... His 52 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had an assist in a March 4 loss to the Coyotes ... The Canucks are 35-27-6.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 37 points in 50 appearances ... Has 21 goals and 16 assists this season for the 35-25-9 Maple Leafs.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 66 games ... The Penguins are 39-23-6.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has played this season for both the Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has three goals and five assists in 21 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 19 goals and 34 assists in 70 games on the season for the 17-48-5 Red Wings ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points and assists ... Has notched at least a point in each of his last four games ... Had an assist in a March 2 loss to the Avalanche ... Notched an assist in a March 6 win over the Blackhawks ... Had one goal and two assists in a shootout win over the Lightning ... Also had a shootout goal to help lead the Wings to victory.

Dylan Larkin buries the rebound off of an Anthony Mantha shot to tie the game! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/PgAv9kyMg4 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 8, 2020

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 48 games played for the 38-24-8 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and missed several weeks in February with an upper body injury, before returning Feb. 19 ... Motte has totaled four goals and four assists in 33 games this season for the 35-27-6 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 36-28-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 43 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All-Star has 32 goals and 34 assists in 70 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals and points, and is tied second in assists ... His 66 points are tied for 18th in the entire league ... His 32 goals rank are tied for 12th in the NHL ... Notched one goal and one assist in a victory over the Devils March 3 ... Had a goal on March 8 in a win over the Flames ... The Golden Knights are 38-24-8.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in 20 total games on the season, and has totaled three assists ... The Wild are 35-27-7.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 20 assists in 68 appearances on the season for the 36-28-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets