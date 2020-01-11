In the NBA, Caris LeVert continues to impress coming off his injury that forced him to miss 24 games. He returned last weekend. On Jan. 7, he had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in an overtime loss to the Thunder. He followed that performance up with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in a win over the Heat on Jan. 10.

In the NHL, former Wolverine Max Pacioretty's 20 goals and 25 assists have earned him a spot in the NHL All Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25. Pacioretty is a replacement, for Jakob Silfverberg, who will miss the game due to the imminent birth of his child. Pacioretty is having a stellar season to date, with 45 points (leads the Golden Knights), which is good enough for 18th in the entire league. His 25 assists leads the club and rank 16th in the league. This will be the first All Star appearance of Pacioretty's career. Columbus Blue Jackets' defenseman and former Wolverine, Zach Werenski, leads all defenseman in goals scored on the season, with 15.

Here's a full update on every former Michigan player in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Jan. 10

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game ... On Jan. 8, he scored three points on 1-for-2 shooting and one made free throw in five minutes when the Knicks fell to the Jazz. In his 11 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 20 appearances on the season ... Had 12 points and two assists in a win over the Thunder on Jan. 6 ... The 76ers are 25-14, and currently hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer: Trey Burke is about to get his money. The 76ers point guard’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $2 million because he’ll remain on the roster past Tuesday’s deadline to waive him or guarantee his one-year deal. Burke was notified that he would remain with the team after Monday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway had missed three games with a left hamstring injury, but returned this past week ... On Jan. 6, he had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes in a win over the Bulls ... Had 15 points and two assists in a loss to the Nuggets on Jan. 8 ... Had 22 points, seven rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Lakers on Jan. 10. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 35 games, and has started in 22 ... The Mavericks are 23-15, and currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert had missed 24 games with a thumb injury, but returned on Jan. 4. On Jan. 7, he had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in an overtime loss to the Thunder ... Had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in a win over the Heat on Jan. 10. On the season, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 12 appearances. The Nets are 17-20.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 33 appearances on the season ... Had nine points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in a loss to the Kings on Jan. 6 ... Had five points and two assists in a loss to the Clippers on Jan. 10 ... The Warriors are 9-31 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game ... Has started in 33 of his 38 appearances ... Had 17 points, five assists and one rebound in a win over the Pacers on Jan. 8 ... In that game, he shot 4 for 11 from three-point range ... Had eight points and two rebounds on Jan. 10 in a loss to the Nets. This season, Robinson has scored 20 or more points in five different games. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 43.8 percent. He's made 121 three-pointers on the season, which is seventh in the league. The Heat are second in the Eastern Conference at 27-11. HeatNation is reporting that Robinson is a "near lock" to participate in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend:

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started in all 39 of the Warriors' games this season and is playing 31.9 minutes per game (team-high) ... Averages 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... His field goal percentage is 45.8, which is fourth on the Warriors ... Had 16 points, five rebounds and one assist on Jan. 6 in a loss to the Kings ... Had 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Bucks on Jan. 8 ... Scored 17 points and added four assists and three rebounds in a loss to the Clippers on Jan. 10 ... The Warriors hold the worst record in the NBA at 9-31.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is second in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... He is first in the league in charges drawn per game, with 0.81 ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out a number of weeks ... Fred Katz of The Athletic is reporting that Wagner could remain out at least another week ... The Wizards are 13-25.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 19 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made nine of his 20 attempts from three on the season (45 percent) ... The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference with a 27-12 record.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Walton's contract is being guaranteed for the rest of the season: The Clippers guaranteed the contract of reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. for the rest of the season Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The move occurred ahead of a league-wide deadline for teams to either waive or keep players on nonguaranteed deals. Walton was the lone Clipper playing on such a contract. The 6-foot guard will now receive the full $1.4 million on his one-year deal, the minimum for players with one year of NBA experience.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season in 20 appearances ... He has appeared in seven of the Bucks' last 10 games, averaging 4.9 minutes and 0.6 points per game over that stretch ... Had one rebound and two assists in three minutes in a win over the Kings on Jan. 10 ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 34-6.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Jan. 10

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and seven assists in 43 games played on the season for the 20-14-4 Stars ... Had an assist on Jan. 8 against the Kings.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 42 games on the season for the 25-15-5 Avalanche ... Had two goals on Jan. 7 in a loss against the Rangers.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 22 goals and 22 assists in 45 games this season for the 24-17-4 Jets ... His 22 goals are the 11th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... He had an assist on Jan. 8 against the Maple Leafs ... Scored a goal and notched an assist on Jan. 9 against the Bruins — that was the fourth multi-point outing for Connor in his last 10 games.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has seven goals and nine assists on the season in 37 games for the 24-17-4 Jets ... He returned from injury on Jan. 6, and scored a goal against the Canadians ... Scored his second goal in three games on Jan. 9 against the Bruins.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 34 games on the season for the 12-30-3 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... The Capitals are 30-10-5 ... Hagelin has one goal and eight assists on the season in 34 games played.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 30 points through 43 appearances this season ... Has four goals and 26 assists for the 23-17-4 Canucks.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 16 points in 26 appearances ... Has 10 goals and six assists this season for the 24-15-6 Maple Leafs.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goals and six assists on the season in 42 games ...Had an assist on Jan. 7 against the Golden Knights ... The Penguins are 25-12-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth recently between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in nine games this season ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 11 goals and 18 assists in 45 games on the season for the 12-30-3 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Jan. 7 against the Canadians ... Scored a goal on Jan. 10 against the Senators ... In the Senators game, he added on by scoring the only goal in the shootout to lift the Red Wings to victory ... He is third on the team in goals scored and second on the team in points, with 29.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has one goal and three assists on the season in 37 games played for the 24-17-6 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the seasson ... Motte has totaled three goals and one assist in 17 games this season for the 23-17-4 Canucks ... Had a goal on Jan. 9 against the Panthers.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 21-18-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 36 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 17 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All Star has 20 goals and 25 assists in 45 games on the season ... Has scored four goals in his last three outings, including goals in losses to the Penguins on Jan. 7 and to the Kings on Jan. 9 ... His 45 points leads the Golden Knights, and is 18th in the entire league ... His 25 assists leads the club ... His 18 goals rank 16th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 24-17-6.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not played this season ... Was placed on injured reserve by the Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has six goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances on the season for the 21-18-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Missed several games with a shoulder injury in early December ... Has 15 goals and 13 assists in 38 games on the season ... His 15 goals is the most in the NHL by any defenseman ... Had an assist on Jan. 6 against the Kings ... Scored two goals against the Ducks on Jan. 7 ... The Blue Jackets are 21-16-8.

From JacketsCannon.com: All Star snub: Zach Werenski should be representing the Columbus Blue Jackets in St. Louis On pace for 28 goals and 58 points, both of which would shatter franchise records for a defenseman, Zach Werenski is enjoying his best professional season as a Columbus Blue Jacket. His highlights over the last two weeks include being named the NHL’s third star of the week over the new year, scoring his first career hat trick (against former Blue Jacket Sergei Bobrovsky no less), and taking over the NHL’s lead in goals scored by a defenseman. Yet, somehow, the Blue Jackets' defenseman won’t be in St. Louis at the NHL All Star Game.