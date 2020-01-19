In the NBA, Jordan Poole is on a stretch of four-straight games scoring in double-figures. He put on a career-high performance with 21 points on Saturday night, when the Warriors beat the Magic. On Friday night, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 29 points and four rebounds on when the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. is third on the team in scoring, and knocked down his 100th three-pointer on the year. He know has eclipsed the century-mark in three-pointers made in six of his seven NBA seasons. In the NHL, Greg Pateryn played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 for the Minnesota Wild after undergoing back surgery on Oct. 1. He has played three games now in the past week, but has not yet recorded any stats.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole scored a career-high 21 points on Saturday night. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan player in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Jan. 18

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 12 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 22 appearances on the season ... Had seven points and one assist in a loss to the Mavericks on Jan. 11 ... The 76ers are 28-16, and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

He had 12 points and nine rebounds on Jan. 11 in a win over the 76ers ... Notched 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in a win over the Warriors on Jan. 14 ... Had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists in a win over the Kings on Jan. 15 ... Had 29 points and four rebounds on Jan. 17 when the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 39 games, and has started in 26 ... The Mavericks are 27-15, and currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference.

That was Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 100th three-pointer of the season. He has now eclipsed 100 3FGs in 6 of his first 7 NBA seasons.



Hardaway Jr. is hitting 38.5% from three-point range this year, which is on pace for a new career-high. pic.twitter.com/dGYssFPdNm — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 18, 2020

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert had missed 24 games with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He scored 13 points, and added two rebounds and one assist in a win over the Hawks on Jan. 12 ... Had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Jazz on Jan. 14 ... Had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the 76ers on Jan. 15 ... Notched six points, three rebounds and two assists on Jan. 18, when the Nets fell to the Bucks. On the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 16 appearances. The Nets are 18-23.

.@CarisLeVert gonna get in your passing lanes 💨 pic.twitter.com/uWIbHqwq8P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 12, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 37 appearances on the season ... He has scored in double-figures in each of the Warriors' past four games ... On Jan. 12, he had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Grizzlies ... He notched 17 points, five assists and two boards in a loss to the Mavericks on Jan. 14 ... Had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to the Nuggets on Jan. 16 ... Scored a career-high 21 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Magic on Jan. 18 ... The Warriors are 10-34 on the year.

Jordan Poole is having a career night and Steph is loving it 😂 pic.twitter.com/f6RwklHkJH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game ... Has started in 36 of his 41 appearances ... He had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Knicks on Jan. 12 ... Posted 11 points, six rebounds and one block in a win over the Spurs on Jan. 15 ... Notched 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in a win over the Thunder on Jan. 17. This season, Robinson has scored 20 or more points in five different games. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 42.8 percent. He's made 131 three-pointers on the season, which is seventh in the league. The Heat are second in the Eastern Conference at 29-12.

Erik Spoelstra with high praise for Duncan Robinson! What do you do as a player when no one is watching?? #MagicFamily pic.twitter.com/3EsHytLHDD — Middlesex Magic (@MiddlesexMagic) January 16, 2020

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Robinson III did not play on Saturday night (Jan. 18) against the Magic with an ankle injury. At this time, it is undetermined how long Robinson III will be out. Has started and played in 42 games this season and is playing 31.8 minutes per game (team-high) ... Averages 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... Had eight points and seven rebounds on Jan. 12 in a loss to the Grizzlies ... Had 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Mavericks ... Had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Nuggets ... The Warriors hold the worst record in the NBA at 10-34.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is second in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... He is first in the league in charges drawn per game, with 0.81 ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out a number of weeks ... The Wizards are 13-28.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 22 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made nine of his 21 attempts from three on the season (42.9 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game ... The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a 30-13 record.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season in 25 appearances ... Had four points and five rebounds in 10 minutes in a win over the Knicks on Jan. 14 ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 38-6.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Jan. 18

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and eight assists in 47 games played on the season for the 27-17-4 Stars ... Notched an assist on Jan. 14 against the Avalanche.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 45 games on the season for the 27-15-6 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 24 goals and 23 assists in 48 games this season for the 25-19-4 Jets ... His 22 goals are the 10th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 47 points are 22nd in the league ... Notched two goals and one assist in a win over the Canucks on Jan. 14.

From CBS Sports: Connor opened the closed the scoring in this one, opening the scoring 82 seconds into the game and sealing the win with an empty-netter late in the third. He also set up a Blake Wheeler power-play goal in the middle frame. Connor's goals were his team-leading 23rd and 24th of the season and he's now up to 47 points in 47 games. The 23-year-old has gone back-to-back games without a point just once since mid-November and could be heading toward a 40-goal, 80-point season.

Kyle Connor gets the @NHLJets off to a 🔥 start! pic.twitter.com/SFTuCldTwX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 15, 2020

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has seven goals and nine assists on the season in 40 games for the 25-19-4 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 38 games on the season for the 12-33-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... The Capitals are 33-11-5 ... Hagelin has three goals and eight assists on the season in 38 games played ... Notched a goal on Jan. 16 against the Devils ... Scored a goal in the next game against the Islanders on Jan. 18.

Ross Johnston: 6'5" 235 lbs



Carl Hagelin: 6' 185 lbs#Isles pic.twitter.com/4Rn6ZsmNIq — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 18, 2020

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 34 points through 48 appearances this season ... Has five goals and 29 assists for the 27-18-4 Canucks ... He had an assist on Jan. 11 against the Sabres ... Notched an assist on Jan. 12 against the Wild ... Had an assist on Jan. 16 against the Coyotes ... Scored a goal on Jan. 18 against the Sharks.

From CBS Sports: Hughes needed just 37 seconds to answer Barclay Goodrow's goal for the Sharks in the third period. It's a rare even-strength marker for Hughes -- just the second such tally of the rookie defenseman's career. He's up to 34 points (five scores, 29 helpers), 89 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating in 48 contests.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 21 points in 30 appearances ... Has 12 goals and nine assists this season for the 25-17-7 Maple Leafs ... Had a goal and two assists on Jan. 12 against the Panthers ... Had a goal and an assist on Jan. 14 against the Devils.

Zach Hyman breaks the puck in and another nice Marner feed pic.twitter.com/EA9g2wEdlv — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 15, 2020

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goals and seven assists on the season in 46 games ... Had an assist on Jan. 16 against the Bruins ... The Penguins are 30-13-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 12 goals and 20 assists in 49 games on the season for the 12-33-4 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Jan. 12 against the Sabres ... Notched an assist on Jan. 14 against the Islanders ... Scored a goal on Jan. 18 against the Panthers ... He is tied for second on the team in goals scored and is second on the team in points, with 32.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has one goal and three assists on the season in 38 games played for the 25-19-7 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season ... Motte has totaled three goals and two assists in 2 games this season for the 27-18-4 Canucks ... Had an assist on Jan. 11 against the Sabres.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 23-19-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 40 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 20 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All Star has 21 goals and 26 assists in 51 games on the season ... Had an assist on Jan. 16 against the Senators ... Scored a goal on Jan. 18 against the Canadians ... His 47 points leads the Golden Knights, and is tied for 22nd in the entire league ... His 26 assists lead the club ... His 21 goals rank 21st in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 25-19-7.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12.

Veteran defenseman Greg Pateryn has made his return and is expected to be a consistent presence for the #mnwild down the stretch.@mnwildScribe has the postgame story tonight. ⤵️ https://t.co/ycfaDeChDQ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 13, 2020

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances on the season for the 23-19-4 Rangers ... Had a goal on Jan. 13 against the Islanders.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Missed several games with a shoulder injury in early December ... Has 15 goals and 14 assists in 42 games on the season ... His 15 goals is the most in the NHL by any defenseman ... Had an assist on Jan. 18 against the Devils ... The Blue Jackets are 25-16-8.