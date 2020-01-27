The NBA community and the world is mourning the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, following his death Sunday in a helicopter crash. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others fell victim to the accident. Several former Wolverines in the NBA gave their reactions and paid respects to Bryant and those involved:

RIP to an ICON!!!🙏🏾 Just devastating — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) January 26, 2020

In the NHL, two former Wolverines, Quinn Hughes and Max Pacioretty, participated in the Saturday night NHL All-Star Game. Both players scored goals for the Pacific Division in route to a win. The 20-year-old rookie, Hughes, impressed NHL all-time great Wayne Gretzsky on the broadcast, when he scored his goal. He also added five total assists in the two 3-on-3 games, to help take home the All-Star victory.

The Great One comments on Hughes' first #NHLAllStar goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/f0tCChEDhb — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2020

In addition to Pacioretty's goal, he also notched two assists to help his team win the $1 million prize.

Congratulations Pacific - We never had a doubt!#sticktaps to Quinn Hughes and Max Pacioretty#ProBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/k9bbTsfuCf — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2020

Here's a full update on every former Michigan player in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Jan. 26

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 14 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 23 appearances on the season ... The 76ers are 30-17, and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 32 games, and has started in 29 ... The Mavericks are 28-17, and currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference.

Had 13 points and four rebounds in a loss to the Clippers on Jan. 21 ... Had 11 points, four assists and one rebound in a win over the Trail Blazers on Jan. 23 ... Had 11 points and five rebounds in a loss to the Jazz on Jan. 25.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert had missed 24 games with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He's been coming off the bench since his return. He notched 16 points, six rebounds and six assists on Jan. 20 in a loss to the 76ers ... Posted 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Lakers on Jan. 23 ... Had 11 points, two rebounds and an assist in an OT win over the Pistons on Jan. 25 ... Had seven points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Knicks on Jan. 26. On the season, LeVert is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 20 appearances. The Nets are 19-26, and hold the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Former teammates get no discounts from @CarisLeVert 💪 pic.twitter.com/3tBq0Y0Nyg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 40 appearances on the season ... Had nine points, five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Jan. 20 ... Posted two points, two assists, one rebound and one block on Jan. 22, when the Warriors fell to the Jazz ... Had nine points and two assists on Jan. 24, in a loss to the Pacers ... The Warriors are 10-37 on the year.

Jordan Poole



Back to back 3s



🔥 pic.twitter.com/w9enSIDATy — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 25, 2020

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game ... Has started in 40 of his 45 appearances on the season ... He had 12 points, five rebounds and a block in a loss to the Spurs on Jan. 19 ... Had 12 points, one rebound and two assists in an OT win over the Kings on Jan. 20 ... Posted 13 points and two rebounds in another OT win, this time against the Wizards, on Jan. 22 ... He put up 16 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in a loss to the Clippers on Jan. 24. Robinson is second on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 43.4 percent. He's made 148 three-pointers on the season, which is sixth in the league. The Heat are third in the Eastern Conference at 31-14.

15 straight games.



MIAMI RUNS ON DUNCAN 👌 pic.twitter.com/Tr4uj5ZFoe — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020

Leaders in Catch & Shoot 3PM



Duncan Robinson - 124

Davis Bertans - 111

Jaren Jackson Jr - 100

Lauri Markkanen - 97

Ben McLemore - 94

Danilo Gallinari - 92

Bojan Bogdanovic - 92

Brandon Ingram - 88

Tim Hardaway Jr - 86

Buddy Hield - 85

Langston Galloway - 85 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2020

Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 3-pointers per game while converting at a 42.9% clip.



Over a full season, the only players in NBA history to have achieved this, per @bball_ref:



▫️Ray Allen

▫️Stephen Curry#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/F3mvBJvFpY — Simon Smith (@SimonSperling) January 24, 2020

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started and played in 44 games this season and is playing 31.8 minutes per game, which is second-most on the team ... Averages 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... He had 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in a loss to the Jazz on Jan. 22 ... Had 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block on Jan. 24, in a loss to the Pacers ... The Warriors hold the worst record in the NBA at 10-37.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... He is first in the league in charges drawn per game, with 0.81 ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season. Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out a number of weeks ... He has not played since Dec. 10 for the 15-30 Wizards.

From CBS Sports on Jan. 26: Coach Scott Brooks said Saturday that Wagner (ankle) has resumed running and is taking part in conditioning work, but the big man has yet to receive clearance to practice.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 23 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made 16 of his 38 attempts from three on the season (42.1 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.7 minutes ... He scored one point and notched one assist in a loss to the Hawks on Jan. 22 ... The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.0 minutes per game this season in 26 appearances ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 40-6.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Jan. 26

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and eight assists in 47 games played on the season for the 27-17-4 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 46 games on the season for the 28-15-6 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 25 goals and 25 assists in 51 games this season for the 25-22-4 Jets ... His 25 goals are the 10th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 47 points are 17th in the league ... He notched an assist on Jan. 21 against the Hurricanes ... Had a goal and an assist on Jan. 22 against the Blue Jackets.

Connor is on pace to shatter his career highs in goals and points this season.

From CBS Sports: Connor tallied his 25th goal in the first period, and his helper on Neal Pionk's second-period tally counted as the winger's 50th point. The 23-year-old has added 163 shots on goal and 30 PIM in 51 appearances this season. He's on pace to easily top his career highs of 34 goals and 66 points, both set last year.

KIDS: Kyle Connor is a legit star in the NHL (this was goal 25). To be a star, you need talent but you need a work ethic and attention to little things as well.



Check out his effort to create a turnover on the forecheck...and get to the dirty area where he's rewarded w/ a goal! pic.twitter.com/c6OaiYeYA3 — Topher Scott (@TopherScott_) January 23, 2020

Kyle Connor is the fourth American-born player to score 25 or more goals in 2019-20 joining Auston Matthews (34), Jack Eichel (28) and Patrick Kane (25). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/GkNlrlfWmO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2020

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has seven goals and nine assists on the season in 43 games for the 25-22-4 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 40 games on the season for the 12-35-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted three goals and eight assists on the season ... The Capitals are 33-11-5.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 34 points through 48 appearances this season ... Has five goals and 29 assists for the 27-18-4 Canucks.

Hughes made his first NHL All-Star appearance on Saturday night, and scored a goal for the Pacific Division.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 21 points in 30 appearances ... Has 12 goals and nine assists this season for the 25-17-7 Maple Leafs.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and seven assists on the season in 48 games ... Had a goal on Jan. 19 against the Bruins ... The Penguins are 31-14-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 13 goals and 23 assists in 51 games on the season for the 12-35-4 Red Wings ... Had a goal and two assists on Jan. 20 against the Avalanche ... Notched an assist on Jan. 22 against the Wild ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is tied for first on the team in points, with 36.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has one goal and three assists on the season in 38 games played for the 25-20-7 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season ... Motte has totaled three goals and two assists in 22 games this season for the 27-18-4 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 23-21-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All Star has 21 goals and 26 assists in 52 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals and points, and is second on the team in assists ... His 47 points are tied for 23rd in the entire league ... His 21 goals rank 22nd in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 25-20-7. He had a goal in the All-Star game on Saturday night.



"I never loved the game more than I do right now."



Max Pacioretty joined #NHLTonight after the #NHLAllStar Game to talk about his experience and the second half of the season. @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/gpmX8kYshy — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 27, 2020

The first 67’s to take the ice this weekend: Max Pacioretty’s kids 🤗 pic.twitter.com/1GcNl2pAhe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 24, 2020

🎥 Pacioretty: That was a lot of fun. It got intense there at the end. I was happy to have such a good experience and this is the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/IP4IfvOrIH — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 26, 2020

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in five total games on the season, and has not notched any goals or assists.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 48 appearances on the season for the 23-21-4 Rangers ... Had an assist on Jan. 19 against the Blue Jackets.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets