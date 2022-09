We now have some clarity as to when Michigan's night game tilt against Hawaii will commence.

Originally in a weather delay due to weather in the area, the game's start time had been delayed, with the original kickoff set to begin at 8 p.m.

Now, Michigan Athletics have tweeted out details as when the game could possibly start. Gates will open around 8:30 p.m. with the game expected to start in approximately 30 minutes after.