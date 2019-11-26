Through 11 games, former Michigan Wolverines football safety Jabrill Peppers was just four tackles shy of setting a new career best and had already set single-season highs with three forced fumbles and tied his previous best with six passes defended, in addition to scoring his first NFL touchdown after an interception. It will take a huge recovery from Peppers to be able to improve upon those numbers. The Giants announced Monday afternoon that Peppers had suffered a transverse process fracture in his back on Sunday, but head coach Pat Shurmur did not indicate it was a definite season-ender.

"My understanding, his too, in terms of the evaluation of it, as I knew [Sunday] he had a sore back. I guess he can return; it's kind of relative to pain tolerance," the coach said according to ESPN.com. "So, I would say no [to season-ending]." With the Giants at 2-9 on the year, others weren't as optimistic.

Jabrill Peppers’ season is almost certainly over. ... A transverse process fracture is a spinal injury. It’s about a six-week injury, at best. https://t.co/ce9MOmPMW1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 25, 2019

Pat Shurmur is insisting Peppers might still play again this season because it’s only a pain thing. Peppers obviously wants to play thru pain, he said last night, if he can. But we will see. It’s a serious injury. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 25, 2019

The injury occurred on a kickoff that ran out the first-half clock; it was Peppers' first kickoff runback of the season — and he was reportedly the one that asked to have a chance to return it. This came after he set a new NFL best with a 40-yard punt return earlier in the game. "I'm tough. I'm hoping it's something I can tough through," Peppers said, per ESPN, immediately after the game. The 24-year-old safety was enjoying the best season of his three-year professional career and leading the Giants in tackles. As things stand now, despite missing the entire second half Sunday, he is tied for seventh in the league with three forced fumbles and 35th tackles. Only nine players have more tackles than Peppers and can match his six passes defended. A full roundup of what former players in the NFL did this past week is below:

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

After he was released by the Green Bay Packers Nov. 7, he returned to the practice squad of the 4-7 Jets, where he has spent much of the past two seasons before being cut in September.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completed 17 of 37 passes (45.9 percent) for 190 yards, and a touchdown … He has started all 11 games for the 10-1 Patriots, who are tied for the best record in the league … On the year, Brady is 273-of-439 passing (62.2 percent) for 2,942 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions … He has a passer rating of 88.5 and has also rushed for three scores … He is fifth in the NFL in passing yards.

Tom Brady has 19 incompletions in this game. Feels like 15 of those were perfectly thrown balls his receivers failed to catch. #Patriots — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 25, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets, he was signed to the 6-5 Colts' practice squad, where he still resides.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and record four tackles with a huge forced fumble and QB hit in the 6-5 Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals … On the year, he has started 10 times, played in every game and logged 79 tackles (49 solo) with one sack, four passes broken up, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries — one of which he returned for a touchdown — and a forced fumble … Is tied for 30th in the league in total stops and tied for first in fumble recoveries … Only seven players have more tackles and at least six passes defended like Bush … He leads all rookies in tackles by two and fumble recoveries by two, and is one of just two first-year players with two picks … Also ranks fourth among rookies with six passes defended.

This play right here shows you why the Steelers gave up draft capital to get Devin Bush & Minkah Fitzpatrick. This fumble saved the lead & maybe the game. Bush & Fitzpatrick are going to be a force for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/vBijq28AB8 — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) November 24, 2019

Watching Devin Bush grow up week-by-week. Communicates with Joe Haden, getting him on the WR, Bush on the RB. Leads to Haden breaking up throw downfield. Bush got the defense in position to make this play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/A51Ww3pkqc — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 25, 2019

Total Takeaways by NFL Rookies

1 Devin Bush, PIT: 7 (2 INT + 4 FR + 1 FF)

2 Nick Bosa, SF: 4 (1 INT + 2 FR + 1 FF)

3 Maxx Crosby, OAK: 3 (3 FF)

4 Josh Allen, JAX: 2 (2 FF)

Brian Burns, CAR: 2 (1 FR + 1 FF)

Ryan Connelly, NYG: 2 (2 INT)

Bobby Okereke, IND: 2 (1 FR + 1 FF) — Angela Tegnelia (@AngelaTegnelia) November 25, 2019

Steelers linebacker and Michigan alum Devin Bush after victory at Cincinnati: “My first win in Ohio.” Bush was wearing Wolverines jacket and hat. #Buckeyes — Tom Reed (@treed1919) November 24, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the 3-8 Broncos after a setback in his quest to return from a torn ACL.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Returned after missing last week's game with an elbow injury and was on defense for 20 snaps (15 percent of that unit's time on the field) but did not post any statistics … Has started five times and appeared in eight games with Miami, and recorded 18 tackles with one forced fumble and a career-high 4.0 sacks.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on injured reserve for 2-9 Washington.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Clark and the 7-4 Chiefs were off this past weekend … He has a sack in each of his last two games and his last three appearances … Has started eight times and appeared in nine games while logging 26 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, three passes broken up and a fumble recovery … Is tied for seventh in the league in forced fumbles.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Cole and the 3-7-1 Cardinals were off this past weekend … Has appeared in all 11 games this year with two starts.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Played nine special teams snaps in the 4-7 Jets' 34-3 win over Oakland … Has appeared in five games this year, but has not recorded any statistics.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Is on the 6-5 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Reportedly returned to practice Nov. 13 after breaking his collarbone in week one … Has 21 days from that date to be moved to the active roster or reverted back to injured reserve (IR), which would end his campaign … Hauled in three passes for 32 yards before getting hurt.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played as a reserve (13 defensive snaps) and on special teams in the 8-3 Packers' 37-8 loss to the 49ers, but did not record any statistics … Has seen action in every game off the bench and logged 12 tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Gedeon and the 8-3 Vikings were off this past week … Has made 13 stops while starting five times and appearing in eight games.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive in the 6-5 Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals … Has appeared in three games, but has not recorded any statistics outside of a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at center for the first time this year and played every snap in the 3-7-1 Lions' 19-16 loss to Washington … Recovered one of his teammate's fumbles … Has started in all 10 appearances he's made this year (nine at right guard, one at center).

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on injured reserve, but had appeared in five games with two starts for 0-11 Cincinnati and totaled seven tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started, and tallied 1.5 sacks and assisted on another stop in the 5-6 Eagles' 17-9 loss to Seattle … Has started each outing for Philly and racked up 37 tackles (26 solo) with 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … Is tied for 18th in the NFL in sacks with the second-highest total of his career … Just two sacks away from tying his career best.

Re-signing Brandon Graham was a great offseason move by Howie Roseman. He’s on pace for his first double-digit sack campaign. Plays the run and the pass well. #Eagles — Cody Swartz (@cbswartz5) November 24, 2019

Week 12 DL grades:

- Fletcher Cox: 90.1 (5th in league)

- Anthony Rush: 85.4 (14th)

- Brandon Graham: 84.7 (16th)

- Vinny Curry: 80.1 (31st)

- Josh Sweat: 77.3 (43rd)

- Timmy Jernigan: 71.1 (71st)



The depth and talent on the DL is crazy.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) November 25, 2019

Brandon Graham, intently looks at cameras as he walks into lockerroom. “We’ve got 5 left”.

Yes they do. Better win em all. #Eagles@6abc pic.twitter.com/h4dvcu0E2Z — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 24, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Henne and the 7-4 Chiefs were off this week … He was returned from injury but has not been active for a game yet this year.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 7-4 Texans' practice squad.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Returned from an elbow injury that held him out for four weeks and played on special teams in the 9-2 Seahawks' 17-9 win over the Eagles, but did not record any statistics … Has played in seven of 11 games with two starts and made eight tackles.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Came off the bench to assist on a tackle in the 6-5 Raiders' 34-3 loss to the Jets … Has started twice and appeared in all 11 games while making 14 tackles with 2.5 sacks, one pass broken up and a fumble recovery.

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was picked up for the 6-5 Raiders' practice squad in late October.

FB Joe Kerridge, Free Agent

Had been on injured reserve with the Browns most of the year, but was recently released.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in the 6-5 Titans' 42-20 win over the Jaguars … Was injured in the first quarter on a cheap shot but eventually returned to play 45 of the team's 53 offensive snaps (85 percent) … Has started all seven games since returning from a four-game suspension and has only missed 10 snaps due to injury.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Everyone but the officials saw a cheap shot on Taylor Lewan. Lauded Lewan for not retaliating, getting penalized. pic.twitter.com/EIjZdoVJjS — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) November 25, 2019

Taylor Lewan on the cheap shot that was taken on him by Yannick Ngokoue. #Titans pic.twitter.com/wqG8MFgUyp — TreJean Watkins (@TJ_099) November 25, 2019

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started and played 79 percent of his team's defensive snaps and also on special teams in the 6-5 Cowboys' 13-9 loss to the Patriots … Finished with two tackles … On the year, he has recorded 23 tackles (17 solo), one sack, an interception that he returned 20 yards and a fumble recovery that he ran back 63 yards for a touchdown in 11 games (two starts).

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played on defense (seven snaps) and special teams (18) and tallied a tackle in the 6-5 Rams' 45-6 loss to Baltimore … Has made five tackles in five games played on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Was not active in the 6-5 Raiders' 34-3 loss to the Jets … Has appeared in one game since being signed off the Bills' practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is on the 8-3 Seahawks' practice squad once again … Has appeared in three games and made three tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Played on special teams and a season-high 56 offensive snaps at left tackle in the 9-2 Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers … Has appeared in nine contests this year as a reserve … Omameh might be called upon to start on a short week Thursday if All-Pro Terron Armstead is not able to return.

Payton on Patrick Omameh, who filled in at LT for Terron Armstead: "He's someone that we really noticed throughout the course of the season even on the scout team" — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 25, 2019

#Saints highly touted LT Terron Armstead suffered a high-ankle sprain in yesterday’s win over the #Panthers, sources say, and he’s out for Thursday’s game. Armstead is considered week-to-week for an injury that generally can take a month or more for recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2019

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started at strong safety and notched five tackles, including one for loss, in the 2-9 Giants' 19-14 loss to the Bears … He also returned a punt 40 yards (below) and a kickoff 23 yards … Though he has returned only four punts, his average of 12.3 yards is second in the league … On the year, he has started every game and posted 76 tackles (51 solo) and five passes broken up with one interception (a pick-six) and three forced fumbles.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 2-9 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 4-7 Jaguars after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.



OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Schofield and the 4-7 Chargers were off this week … He has not missed a snap yet this year while starting all 11 contests at right guard.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Appeared in his third straight game, this time the 4-7 Jaguars fell 42-20 to the Titans … Downed a punt and played on special teams but did not record any statistics … Has seen time in three games this year and made one tackle.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and notched five tackles in the 4-7 Jaguars' 42-20 loss to the Titans … Has started each game this year and played every snap … In 11 games, he has logged 53 stops (40 solo) with one interception, two passes broken up and a forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played 11 defensive snaps and on special teams in the 10-1 Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys … Tallied a pair of solo stops … On the year, he has posted 16 tackles (12 solo) with 4.5 sacks, plus a touchdown after a blocked punt … Ranks fifth among rookies in sacks.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens