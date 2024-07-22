With Big Ten Media Days kicking off this week, USA Today has released its first preseason media poll. While the media does not expect Michigan to return to Indianapolis for a fourth straight Big Ten Championship Game, that pick is Ohio State vs Oregon, they do have the Wolverines competing coming in a tie for third with Penn State.

USA TODAY Sports Network Big Ten football 2024 preseason media poll

Michigan does not play Penn State this season, but it does have a home matchup against Oregon and a trip to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.

1. Ohio State (8 first place votes)

2. Oregon (5 first place votes)

3. (tie) Michigan

3. (tie) Penn State

5. USC

6. Iowa

7. Wisconsin

8. Nebraska

9. Washington

10. Rutgers

11. Maryland

12. Michigan State

13. Minnesota

14. UCLA

15. Illinois

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Purdue

USA Today also released their preseason selections for All-B1G and player and coach of the year.

Oklahoma transfer and new Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel was the unanimous selection for player of the year, with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day getting the pick for coach of the year.

All-B1G selections for Michigan on offense include Colston Loveland and Josh Preibe. Donovan Edwards received votes but was not selected.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Running back: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Wide receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Wide receiver: Tez Johnson, Oregon

Tight end: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Offensive line: Logan Jones, Iowa

Offensive line: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Offensive line: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Offensive line: Josh Priebe, Michigan

Offensive line: Sal Wormley, Penn State

On defense, familiar names for Michigan, with Mason Graham and Will Johnson earning selections. Johnson was a near unanimous choice with 13 of 14 votes. Kenneth Grant also received vote.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Mason Graham, Michigan

Defensive line: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Defensive line: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Defensive line: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa

Linebacker: Nick Jackson, Iowa

Linebacker: Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Defensive back: Will Johnson, Michigan

Defensive back: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Defensive back: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Defensive back: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue



