USA Today Big Ten Preseason Poll released, Michigan third
With Big Ten Media Days kicking off this week, USA Today has released its first preseason media poll. While the media does not expect Michigan to return to Indianapolis for a fourth straight Big Ten Championship Game, that pick is Ohio State vs Oregon, they do have the Wolverines competing coming in a tie for third with Penn State.
USA TODAY Sports Network Big Ten football 2024 preseason media poll
Michigan does not play Penn State this season, but it does have a home matchup against Oregon and a trip to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.
1. Ohio State (8 first place votes)
2. Oregon (5 first place votes)
3. (tie) Michigan
3. (tie) Penn State
5. USC
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Nebraska
9. Washington
10. Rutgers
11. Maryland
12. Michigan State
13. Minnesota
14. UCLA
15. Illinois
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Purdue
USA Today also released their preseason selections for All-B1G and player and coach of the year.
Oklahoma transfer and new Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel was the unanimous selection for player of the year, with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day getting the pick for coach of the year.
All-B1G selections for Michigan on offense include Colston Loveland and Josh Preibe. Donovan Edwards received votes but was not selected.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Running back: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Wide receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Wide receiver: Tez Johnson, Oregon
Tight end: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Offensive line: Logan Jones, Iowa
Offensive line: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Offensive line: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Offensive line: Josh Priebe, Michigan
Offensive line: Sal Wormley, Penn State
On defense, familiar names for Michigan, with Mason Graham and Will Johnson earning selections. Johnson was a near unanimous choice with 13 of 14 votes. Kenneth Grant also received vote.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Mason Graham, Michigan
Defensive line: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Defensive line: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Defensive line: Abdul Carter, Penn State
Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa
Linebacker: Nick Jackson, Iowa
Linebacker: Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Defensive back: Will Johnson, Michigan
Defensive back: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Defensive back: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Defensive back: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
---
