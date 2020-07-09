 Video, Analysis Of 2022 ATH, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Jaden Mangham From Private Workout
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 18:27:11 -0500') }}

Video, Analysis Of 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham From Private Workout

Rising 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Detroit and saw 2022 Birmingham (Mich. Groves athlete Jaden Mangham, who holds a Michigan offer.

Watch full clips of Mangham from his workout and get our analysis below

