Video, Analysis Of 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham From Private Workout
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Detroit and saw 2022 Birmingham (Mich. Groves athlete Jaden Mangham, who holds a Michigan offer.
Watch full clips of Mangham from his workout and get our analysis below
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook