Rivals100 defensive back Myles Rowser holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive back Myles Rowser holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Detroit and saw Rivals100 Michigan DB target Myles Rowser at a private workout.

Watch clips from the session below.

