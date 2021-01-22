 TheWolverine - Video: Chris Balas Talks Michigan - Purdue Basketball With GoldandBlack.com
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 16:09:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Chris Balas Talks Michigan - Purdue Basketball With GoldandBlack.com

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan - Purdue with GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert and Alan Karpick.

REPLAY: Talking Michigan Hoops

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Matt Painter and Purdue are 6-3 in the Big Ten heading into tonight's game with Michigan.
Matt Painter and Purdue are 6-3 in the Big Ten heading into tonight's game with Michigan. (USA Today Sports)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}