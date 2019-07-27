Video: Former Michigan Wolverine Mike Martin Talks To Campers At His Camp
Former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mike Martin hosted his fifth-annual football camp for area kids Saturday night at Detroit Central Catholic. Here is his speech to the campers:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook