News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 21:49:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Former Michigan Wolverine Mike Martin Talks To Campers At His Camp

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mike Martin hosted his fifth-annual football camp for area kids Saturday night at Detroit Central Catholic. Here is his speech to the campers:

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}