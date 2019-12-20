TheWolverine

Video: Howard Previews Presbyterian, Says Johns Is Out For Tomorrow's Game
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior forward Isaiah Livers and freshman guard Franz Wagner all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss the Maize and Blue's game against Presbyterian tomorrow.
Howard talked about how the team is bouncing back from the Oregon loss, and revealed that a key player will be out for tomorrow's showdown with an illness.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook