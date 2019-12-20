News More News
Video: Howard Previews Presbyterian, Says Johns Is Out For Tomorrow's Game

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior forward Isaiah Livers and freshman guard Franz Wagner all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss the Maize and Blue's game against Presbyterian tomorrow.

Howard talked about how the team is bouncing back from the Oregon loss, and revealed that a key player will be out for tomorrow's showdown with an illness.

RELATED: Johns a Menace on the Boards

RELATED: Podcast: Balas and Boyd

Michigan Wolverines basketball will square off with Presbyterian tomorrow at noon.
(AP Images)
Head coach Juwan Howard

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

Junior forward Isaiah Livers

