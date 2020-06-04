Video & Podcast: Scott Bell Joins Clayton Sayfie And Austin Fox
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the latest on Michigan football return dates and what summer workouts could look like. Scott Bell joins the show as a special guest to discuss his newsletter, Twitter, rival fanbases, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and much more (interview begins at 17:00).
Video of the interview with Scott Bell can be viewed below.
