The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the latest on Michigan football return dates and what summer workouts could look like. Scott Bell joins the show as a special guest to discuss his newsletter, Twitter, rival fanbases, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and much more (interview begins at 17:00).

Video of the interview with Scott Bell can be viewed below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook