Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Eli Brooks all met with the media this afternoon to reflect on last night's Penn State win, while also previewing Sunday's Indiana matchup.

A victory over the Hoosiers this weekend would push Michigan's record to 15-0, and would be just one win shy of tying the program's all-time best mark of 16-0 (which was set in 2012-13).