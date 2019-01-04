Ticker
Videos: Beilein Updates Livers' Health, Previews Sunday's Indiana Showdown

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Michigan will host Indiana on Sunday, before traveling to Illinois on Thursday night.
Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Eli Brooks all met with the media this afternoon to reflect on last night's Penn State win, while also previewing Sunday's Indiana matchup.

A victory over the Hoosiers this weekend would push Michigan's record to 15-0, and would be just one win shy of tying the program's all-time best mark of 16-0 (which was set in 2012-13).

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis


Sophomore guard Eli Brooks


