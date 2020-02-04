TheWolverine

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses The Flagrant Call On Zavier Simpson
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, redshirt junior center Austin Davis and freshman guard Franz Wagner discuss tonight's home loss to Ohio State.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann
Redshirt junior center Austin Davis
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
