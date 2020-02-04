News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 21:00:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses The Flagrant Call On Zavier Simpson

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, redshirt junior center Austin Davis and freshman guard Franz Wagner discuss tonight's home loss to Ohio State.

RELATED: Recap — Michigan Falls to OSU

RELATED: Podcast: Boyd and Balas

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Franz Wagner goes in for a layup.
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner finished with a career high 14 rebounds. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis

Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}