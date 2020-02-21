Videos: Howard Not Sure Of Livers' Status For Tomorrow, Says He'll Travel
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to preview tomorrow's showdown at Purdue, and revealed that junior forward Isaiah Livers will indeed travel with the team.
Sophomore center Colin Castleton also discussed the spark he provided off the bench during Wednesday night's game at Rutgers, while freshman guard Franz Wagner talked about the club's improved defensive play.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore center Colin Castleton
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
---
