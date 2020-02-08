News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss U-M's 77-68 Triumph Over MSU

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his players had an outstanding time recapping the club's 77-68 win over MSU today in the postgame.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior center Jon Teske yells.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior center Jon Teske finished with seven points and eight rebounds today. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo

Junior forward Isaiah Livers

Senior center Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

{{ article.author_name }}