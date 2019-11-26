News More News
Videos: Patterson, Paye & DPJ Explain What The OSU Rivalry Means To Them

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior defensive end Kwity Paye and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones all discussed this evening what the Ohio State rivalry means to them and how excited they are for Saturday's matchup.

Patterson and Peoples-Jones also talked about how well Michigan's offense has been playing as of late, and how much the confidence the unit has gained.

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones' 30 catches and 335 yards are both the third most on the team.
Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones' 30 catches and 335 yards are both the third most on the team. (Lon Horwedel)

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye

Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

