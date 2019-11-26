Videos: Patterson, Paye & DPJ Explain What The OSU Rivalry Means To Them
Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior defensive end Kwity Paye and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones all discussed this evening what the Ohio State rivalry means to them and how excited they are for Saturday's matchup.
Patterson and Peoples-Jones also talked about how well Michigan's offense has been playing as of late, and how much the confidence the unit has gained.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson
Junior defensive end Kwity Paye
Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
