View from the other sideline: UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher on Georgia

Earlier this week TMBR had the chance to speak with UGASports.com managing editor Anthony Dasher. For his view on the state of Georgia football and how they match up with Michigan, check out our Q&A below.

1. What's the word around the program about how practices and preparation have been since the SEC championship game? Has there been lingering disappointment over the outcome of the championship game or did players and staff turn the page quickly?

I think at first it was nothing to write home about. Certainly, some disappointment lingered from losing the SEC Championship, but as practice has progressed, it sounds like the team is getting its energy back. This is a veteran team, it's got good leaders, and in talking with the guys - especially the ones on defense - they're plenty motivated to show what happened against Alabama was not indicative of the way they've played throughout the course of the year.

2. Georgia's offensive line hasn't given up many pressures this season. What has been the key to their success?

Despite not having allowed an abundance of sacks, the stats do not tell the entire story. Teams have been able to push the pocket inside. That said, the two tackles - Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon have played a ton of football. They actually did a great job against Will Anderson in the SEC title game, holding the Alabama All-American without sack. Stetson Bennett deserves some credit, too. Bennett's ability to scramble and move around in the pocket has certainly kept the sacks number lower than what it ordinarily might have been.

3. Georgia's linebackers have done a nice job of creating pressure this season. Has their speed helped when covering running backs and tight ends on passing plays?

This is a good group. Not only are they physical, sure tacklers, but their sideline speed and perimeter pursuit may have been the best in the SEC. Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker love contact (what linebackers don't?), but they also fly around to the ball. Channing Tindall does not start, but he is the fastest of the group and will typically be the one covering tight ends in passing downs.

4. When looking at Michigan's offense, what concerns you most for Georgia's defense?

Like with any team, the fact Michigan is obviously capable for explosive plays is the biggest concern. For the most part, Georgia has done a good job eliminating those, although they were certainly exploited by Alabama and Bryce Young. Otherwise, I think Georgia probably welcomes the fact the Wolverines play the physical style of football that they do. That does not necessarily mean the Bulldogs will have the success they hope that they will. Bottom line, Michigan is a great team. Georgia will have to be at its best and eliminate mistakes if it wants to win.

5. Similarly, when looking at Michigan's defense, what concerns you most for Georgia's offense?

I think the biggest thing for Georgia is making sure Stetson Bennett has time to throw. That may be easier said than done against the Wolverines. While I mentioned Bennett's ability to escape pressure, he throws better in the pocket than he does on the run. He also does a much better job when he in second-and--short and third-and-short situations. So, to me, keeping Bennett upright and having success on first downs will both be key for the Bulldogs Friday night.