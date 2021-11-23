Views from the Bench with CJ Baird: Diagnosing Michigan's early struggles

It’s been a rough start for Michigan basketball so far. The team has started 3-2 with their wins coming over mid-major teams and their losses coming against Seton Hall and Arizona, the latter of which was a convincing blowout where Michigan could not get any foothold in the game. While there have been multiple issues on the court, some major points revealed themselves in the game against Arizona. Michigan’s main areas of concern have been shooting, turnovers, ball screen defense, and lack of proper screening. Shooting Woes In Michigan’s losses, the team shot 1-14 (7.14%) from three-point range against Arizona and 3-15 (20%) against Seton Hall. Seton Hall, however, did not double Hunter Dickinson in the paint and Hunter scored 18 points in that game. The Arizona loss stung much more because Hunter would get double-teamed immediately after he caught the ball. Michigan’s lack of shooting hurt Hunter’s ability to score from post-up situations because doubling Dickinson did not threaten Arizona’s overall defense. They forced Hunter to pass the ball immediately and then would rotate a bit to Michigan’s shooters on the perimeter. This affected Dickinson’s production against Arizona as he shot 4-10 from the field, and had 11 points. Arizona forced him to become a passer, yet he had no assists either. I fully expect other teams to double team Hunter Dickinson for most of the season. They will try to make him a passer first and prevent him from dominating the paint. This threat to Michigan’s offense provides a unique challenge to the coaching staff. A lot of the shooting comes from overall confidence from the players. Establishing confidence for Houstan, Jones, and Johns will provide other options for Michigan as the season progresses. Jones and Johns need to look for their shot right away without being hesitant. Brandon Johns Jr. often shot fakes right away instead of shooting the ball, while DeVante’ Jones seemed hesitant to shoot anything besides a floater in the lane. The lack of confidence in the jump shot will lead to a clogged lane, and make it even more difficult for Dickinson to dominate. The double team strategies for other teams need to be countered by Michigan. Getting Dickinson the ball in positions where he does not need to take more than one dribble will be key in keeping him involved in the offense. Dickinson establishing himself early will create more open looks for many of the other shooters. Getting shooters in a rhythm will come with practice and game reps. Ball Screen Defense Michigan’s ball screen defense against Arizona got exposed but also proved to be an issue against teams like Seton Hall who had strong mid-range players. Arizona tore through Michigan’s ball screen defense with their alley-oop threats and their strong guard play. The guards showed patience when attacking Michigan’s big players and made timely reads with pocket passes, lobs, and floaters.



This play in the second half I have noted above shows how Arizona’s guards would read Michigan’s defense. In this case, Michigan plays the ball screen similar to an “ice” where they try to keep the ball handler to a side of the court. However, Michigan’s big men often got caught playing too close to the guard which allowed the big man to roll to the rim almost unimpeded. The triangle I drew above shows how Brandon Johns should be looking at the screening action. He needs to see his man, #10, and the ball and keep both within his space. If the roll man gets behind Brandon, then it becomes an easier read for the guard.