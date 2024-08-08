There are 10 new faces on the Michigan basketball team this season. Six transfers and four freshmen will make up a Wolverines squad that will look entirely different from last season's team.

The transfers (Sam Walters, Tre Donaldson, Vlad Goldin, Roddy Gayle Jr., Danny Wolf and Rubin Jones) will undoubtedly play a big role in shaping the identity of the new-look Wolverines in 2024-25.

But on Thursday afternoon's post-summer media availability with Dusty May, Donaldson, Goldin, Gayle Jr. and Wolf spoke highly of the freshmen, noting that there could be an immediate impact made by the youngsters.

Michigan basketball fans should get acquainted with Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks, Justin Pippen, L.J. Cason and Howard Eisley Jr., because based on what those at summer practices said on Thursday, they could potentially impact games in the 2024-25 season.

"[L.J. Cason] is way stronger than he looks," Goldin said. "They're all, like, way better than expected. I've played with a couple freshmen; this is my fifth year, so I've played with freshmen before, and usually you can tell, 'Oh, he's a freshman.' These guys are way better than freshmen I've played with before."

Cason, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland, Florida, was particularly spoken highly of on Thursday. May recruited Cason to Florida Atlantic, and the Florida native followed May to Michigan in April after May was named as the Wolverines' head coach.

Wolf added his thoughts on the freshmen as well.



"They all look great," Wolf said. "Phat Phat Brooks, he's a relentless defender. When you put him on a guy... very, very solid defender. Very unselfish player — makes plays for others. L.J. Cason — really, really talented scorer, big-bodied guard and can really get downhill and shoot the crap out of the ball, and Justin Pippen just has very, for a freshman he has a very advanced game and IQ and feel for the game, which has been put on display in practice so far."

Donaldson, a man of few words, didn't have any specific examples of the freshmen shining, but he is excited to see them perform when the time comes.

"All of our freshmen are pretty good," Donaldson said. "They're going to be exciting to watch, for sure."

Perhaps the person whose opinion matters the most, though, is May, who offered his thoughts on the freshmen.

"Based on their summer performance, they all could impact the game. ... I would be very, very comfortable if those guys earned the minutes and were in the rotation, because they all bring something really unique to the game. But am I going to sit here and say now that any of those freshmen are going to be in the rotation? There's too much time between now and the opening night to make those decisions."

Michigan basketball is set to begin its season on Monday, Nov. 4, at home against Cleveland State.