PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Vlad Goldin: Michigan basketball freshman class 'way better than expected'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

There are 10 new faces on the Michigan basketball team this season. Six transfers and four freshmen will make up a Wolverines squad that will look entirely different from last season's team.

The transfers (Sam Walters, Tre Donaldson, Vlad Goldin, Roddy Gayle Jr., Danny Wolf and Rubin Jones) will undoubtedly play a big role in shaping the identity of the new-look Wolverines in 2024-25.

But on Thursday afternoon's post-summer media availability with Dusty May, Donaldson, Goldin, Gayle Jr. and Wolf spoke highly of the freshmen, noting that there could be an immediate impact made by the youngsters.

Michigan basketball fans should get acquainted with Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks, Justin Pippen, L.J. Cason and Howard Eisley Jr., because based on what those at summer practices said on Thursday, they could potentially impact games in the 2024-25 season.

"[L.J. Cason] is way stronger than he looks," Goldin said. "They're all, like, way better than expected. I've played with a couple freshmen; this is my fifth year, so I've played with freshmen before, and usually you can tell, 'Oh, he's a freshman.' These guys are way better than freshmen I've played with before."

Cason, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland, Florida, was particularly spoken highly of on Thursday. May recruited Cason to Florida Atlantic, and the Florida native followed May to Michigan in April after May was named as the Wolverines' head coach.

Wolf added his thoughts on the freshmen as well.

"They all look great," Wolf said. "Phat Phat Brooks, he's a relentless defender. When you put him on a guy... very, very solid defender. Very unselfish player — makes plays for others. L.J. Cason — really, really talented scorer, big-bodied guard and can really get downhill and shoot the crap out of the ball, and Justin Pippen just has very, for a freshman he has a very advanced game and IQ and feel for the game, which has been put on display in practice so far."

Donaldson, a man of few words, didn't have any specific examples of the freshmen shining, but he is excited to see them perform when the time comes.

"All of our freshmen are pretty good," Donaldson said. "They're going to be exciting to watch, for sure."

Perhaps the person whose opinion matters the most, though, is May, who offered his thoughts on the freshmen.

"Based on their summer performance, they all could impact the game. ... I would be very, very comfortable if those guys earned the minutes and were in the rotation, because they all bring something really unique to the game. But am I going to sit here and say now that any of those freshmen are going to be in the rotation? There's too much time between now and the opening night to make those decisions."

Michigan basketball is set to begin its season on Monday, Nov. 4, at home against Cleveland State.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy92bGFkLWdvbGRpbi1taWNoaWdhbi1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLWZyZXNo bWFuLWNsYXNzLXdheS1iZXR0ZXItdGhhbi1leHBlY3RlZC0iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hp Z2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdmxhZC1nb2xkaW4tbWljaGlnYW4t YmFza2V0YmFsbC1mcmVzaG1hbi1jbGFzcy13YXktYmV0dGVyLXRoYW4tZXhw ZWN0ZWQtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK