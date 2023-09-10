Former Michigan basketball standouts and Germany natives Moe and Franz Wagner led their country to a championship in the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday.

Moe, who played at Michigan from 2015-18, and Franz, who was in Ann Arbor from 2019-21, were two key pieces for a Germany team that won all eight of its matches to clinch the title.

The older Wagner brother was perhaps the most consistent player on Germany's team. Moe played in all eight of Germany's games, and he averaged 11.9 points per contest throughout the tournament.

In the team's first game, against Japan, Moe scored 25 points. He followed it up with a four-point showing against Australia two days later, but after that, he never scored fewer than eight or more than 14 in a game the rest of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the younger Wagner brother wasn't as consistent, but he made more of a splash in the games he did play in.

Franz played in only four of the eight games, but he totaled double digits in each game.

He tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Germany's 83-77 win over Serbia in the championship game, which earned Franz the Player of the Game award.

The brothers will now turn their focus to American affairs in the NBA, where they both play for the Orlando Magic.