The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel will be the recipient of the 2024 NFF John L. Toner Award, given to the nation's best athletic director. Manuel will officially be honored during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner presented by Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on Dec. 10.

In a statement, the NFF cited Michigan's National Championships, individual and team conference honors, as well as the success of the football program.

"The Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Manuel has led the Michigan Athletic Department since January 2016. He is just the 12th athletics director in the school's history and oversees 29 varsity teams and more than 950 student-athletes. During Manuel’s seven-year tenure, the Wolverines have captured an NCAA Championship in football (2023), women’s gymnastics (2021), and finished runner up nationally in wrestling (2022), field hockey (2020), baseball (2019), men’s basketball (2018) and women’s cross country (2017). Wolverines have combined to win 23 individual NCAA titles during Manuel’s tenure, 85 regular season and tournament conference titles, 61 Academic All-American honors, 535 Big Ten Distinguished scholars, and 3,548 Academic All-Big Ten honors."

"Manuel became athletics director in the second year of head football coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, and from 2016-2023, the Wolverines won 78.2% of their games with an overall record of 79-22, including a national championship, three consecutive Big Ten titles and seven bowl game appearances. The team placed in the Top 25 in six of the eight seasons, including the past three seasons with a school-best ranking of No. 3 or better."

Manuel will be honored during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino alongside recipients of the other NFF Major Awards.