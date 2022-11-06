Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson is making plays at the NFL level and, as a state of Michigan native, no NFL play is sweeter than when you make one against the hated Green Bay Packers.

On a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers floated a pass intended for the offensive lineman but was cut off by Hutchinson for the first interception of his young NFL career.

You can watch the play in the embed below.