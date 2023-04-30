WATCH: Brad Robbins has hilarious reaction to being drafted by Bengals
It was indeed not a prank.
Michigan punter Brad Robbins had a hilarious reaction to being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Draft on Saturday, as you can tell in his voice that he believes that the Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor is not really him and he is being pranked.
The realization later sets in during the call that it is indeed not a prank and he is being selected by the Bengals.
You can watch the whole exchange in the video embedded below.
