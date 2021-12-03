WATCH: Defensive Analysis vs. Ohio State

If the offensive analysis video wasn’t good enough, here’s some fun on the other side of the ball! Despite some solid numbers from CJ Stroud, the Michigan Wolverines kept the Buckeyes in front of them throughout the day, limiting explosive plays through the air and minimizing the damage the three-headed monster at wideout that Ohio State puts out on the field. Aiden Hutchinson added 3 sacks to formally enter the Heisman conversation and provided 15 total QB pressures according to PFF.

Additionally, the Wolverines kept the Buckeye run game in check. 64 yards on 30 carries for a measly 2.1 yards per carry is all the Wolverines gave up on the day, with both linebackers & defensive linemen having outstanding games to keep the talented freshman TreVeyon Henderson at bay.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a thrashing of some Buckeyes.

