 TheWolverine - Watch Full Workout Of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 15:37:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch Full Workout Of Michigan K/P Commit Tommy Doman

In-state specialist Tommy Doman is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
In-state specialist Tommy Doman is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit last weekend and had an opportunity to see three-star Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman at a private workout.

Watch full clips of Doman's workout below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}