WATCH: Kris Jenkins runs 4.91 40-yard dash

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Of the 18 former Michigan Wolverines who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins was the first player to take on the 40-yard dash. In his first attempt, Jenkins ran a 5.02, which was near the middle of the pack among defensive linemen.

On his second attempt, though, Jenkins drastically improved his time to a 4.91, beating his first time by more than a tenth of a second.

Jim Harbaugh was in attendance to watch Jenkins.

---

