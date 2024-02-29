Of the 18 former Michigan Wolverines who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins was the first player to take on the 40-yard dash. In his first attempt, Jenkins ran a 5.02, which was near the middle of the pack among defensive linemen.
On his second attempt, though, Jenkins drastically improved his time to a 4.91, beating his first time by more than a tenth of a second.
Jim Harbaugh was in attendance to watch Jenkins.
