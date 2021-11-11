WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Buffalo

This Michigan basketball 88-76 victory over Buffalo was the story of the pair of Williams players. Heading into this season, it was expected that Terrance Williams II would be filling an elevated role. He proved that to be the case against the MAC-favorite Buffalo with a 15 point performance, second highest on the team. He added a team high 8 rebounds against the Bulls, who was amongst the best rebounding programs in the NCAA last year.

Who was the second Williams in this game? If you don’t know the name Jeenathan Williams, you may hear his name mentioned in some awards ceremonies later this season. Putting up a career high 32 points, there was a stretch in the second half where he looked practically unstoppable. Only when the aforementioned Williams of the Wolverines stepped in did things turn in Michigan’s favor in slowing him down.

In this video, I go through the game highlights, break down a few plays, and give some of my key takeaways from the Wolverines victory Wednesday evening. Let me know your favorite play from the game and what you expect moving forward.

