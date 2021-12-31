WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Central Florida

Sometimes you ask questions to yourself in an empty room and expect your head to find the answers after a minute or two. After the 85-71 Michigan Wolverines basketball loss to Central Florida, I expressed a few of these questions to myself at my desk, hoping there would be some quick answers. What’s the solution for these common defensive lapses? Who’s going to take a step up on offense to provide a spark? Why does this team feel disjointed? The questions continued to build, but the answers didn’t really come.

Despite Devante Jones continuing to improve, putting together a solid 17 point performance, the Michigan Wolverines simply couldn’t slow down the Golden Knights in the second half. UCF was a perfect 8 for 8 from the three-point line in the second half, with Green Jr. and Mahan combining for 53 total points. Time will tell if Michigan does find some of these answers they desperately need heading into the meat of the conference schedule, but it’s tough to be optimistic as the questions continue to mount.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

