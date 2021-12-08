WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Nebraska

Brandon Johns Jr. and the Michigan Wolverines could do no wrong to start off conference play. In one of their best halves of the season, the Wolverines opened the first half with 51 points. Johns put up 16 points alone in the first half, with Williams adding 10 points on 4-4 shooting, and Dickinson adding 9 in the half, as well. Without Moussa Diabate due to illness, all three big men produced in a huge way to start this game.

The three point shooting showed up early and often, going 9-22 in the first half and distancing themselves a bit from some otherwise early season distance shooting issues. Despite some questionable officiating to start the second half, the Wolverines continued to pound the paint to maintain a comfortable lead. Add in a surge of three pointers from Eli Brooks and capitalizing from turnovers kept the Wolverines surging ahead.

Despite an impressive performance from Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge Jr, no other Cornhusker proved to be much of an offensive threat, and Michigan continued to ice away a victory. This was a solid start to the conference season, and Michigan has some much needed momentum after an up-and-down non-conference season thus far.

