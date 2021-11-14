WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Prairie View A&M

Michigan out-skilled, out-sized, and simply out-played the Panthers of Prairie View A&M on Saturday night. The Wolverines had success in just about all facets of the game, getting involvement from the usual contributors like Eli Brooks, Hunter Dickinson, as well as success from newcomers Devonte Jones & Caleb Houstan.

Juwan Howard played with a flurry of different line-up combinations, resulting in true freshman Kobe Bufkin getting extended play, resulting in an 8 point performance. Though a bit quieter than his first couple performances, fellow true freshman Moussa Diabate had another stand-out defensive performance and showed his strength on the boards, picking up 8 rebounds on the day.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

