WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. San Diego State

The Michigan Wolverines found themselves on Saturday afternoon. Behind a double-double performance from Dickinson with game highs 23 points and 14 rebounds, the sophomore big man was a much needed presence with Diabate out in the second half due to illness. Dickinson added 9 points from beyond the three-point line, shooting a perfect 3/3 from distance.

The additional storylines from this game would be around a couple true freshmen. Caleb Houstan added 17 points with ⅘ from beyond the arc. He looked considerably more comfortable offensively and continued to add a spark from deep on a team that desperately needs an established shooter. The Wolverines will hope he continues to perform in that regard.

Finally, Michigan may have found themselves a new starting point guard. Frankie Collins added 8 points in this game and ran the offense quite a bit more effectively than what we saw from Devante Jones. Jones went out early in the second half with his third foul, giving Collins considerably more time on the court. Bringing a bit more confidence, the freshman might be pushing Jones for starting minutes if this trend continues.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

