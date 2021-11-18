WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Seton Hall

Michigan had their hands full on Tuesday night. Seton Hall came into Ann Arbor with a shot-blocking, three-point shooting unit that posed a unique challenge for the Wolverines. Seton Hall was able to consistently hit from mid-range, and some defensive lapses from Michigan aided in some open looks from deep. Despite this and a stretch of 11 straight misses for Michigan, the Wolverines still held a slight lead into the second half.

Then, Michigan’s poor three-point shooting caught up with them. The Wolverines made their first triple just before hitting the halfway point in the second half, despite many great looks. Down the stretch, Michigan found themselves in foul trouble, with Devonte Jones making a few critical fouls to give Seton Hall a few trips to the free throw line that would prove to be the difference in this one. Terrance Williams had a shot to close the 2-point gap at the end of the game with a pair of free throws, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

