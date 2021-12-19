WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. Southern Utah

The Michigan Wolverines bounced back on the hardwood against Southern Utah. Despite being a buy-in game, the Thunderbirds of Southern Utah are the favorites to win the Big Sky conference to many. Thus, the dominance of the Wolverines on Saturday night was a welcome sight in a season that has been very much up and down. Hunter Dickinson led the way, picking up his 4th straight double-double behind 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Along with Dickinson, it was another stellar performance from Devante Jones, putting together an efficient 13 points on only 6 shot attempts. Kobe Bufkin got his most extended play of the season with 18 minutes off the bench, adding 11 points to the stat sheet. Michigan will look to continue their improved play on Tuesday, December 21st against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

