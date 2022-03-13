WATCH: Michigan Basketball NCAA Tournament Breakdown

After an early departure in the Big Ten Tournament at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, the Michigan Wolverines were waiting on bated breath for Selection Sunday to determine their fate. Luckily, a tough schedule, soft bubble, and high number of quadrant 1 wins (5) was enough to sneak the Wolverines into the top tournament of collegiate basketball.

The Wolverines were given the #11 seed, facing off against Colorado State in their first match-up of the tournament this week on Thursday, March 17th. In this video, I discuss how the Wolverines stack up against the Rams and what the region looks like overall for Michigan.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and where you think the Wolverines will finish this year.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!