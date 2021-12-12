WATCH: Michigan Football Offensive Analysis vs. Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines showed an impressive offensive balance against the Hawkeyes in the 42-3 Big Ten Championship blowout victory. The champs put up 250 yards through the air at 18-28 and added 211 yards on the ground, picking up over 6 yards per carry. Despite some shaky play in the second quarter and a first half that many agree McNamara could’ve performed better, the overall production is hard to deny.

Hassan Haskins tallied 2 touchdowns on his 56 yards on the day, while Blake Corum added 74 yards and a score of his own. Despite only 1 yard on the ground, Donovan Edwards added a 75 yard bomb on a trick play to Roman Wilson for a passing touchdown, while also adding a score on the ground late in the game for a goal line dive. All in all, the offensive gameplan was exceptional and executed impressively, flexing its Wolverine muscles heading into the College Football Playoff.

