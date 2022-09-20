News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-20 11:08:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Who's Got Next? Michigan recruiting recap, Nyckoles Harbor visit preview

Brandon Justice • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@BrandonJustice_
Senior Editor covering Michigan athletics at-large for The Maize & Blue Review on the Rivals network. Follow my betting coverage on The Wolverine Den. Trying to be more like Ted Lasso. 25.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Who's Got Next? is Maize & Blue Review's Michigan recruiting podcast, aired weekly every Tuesday.

Recruiting Editor Zach Libby breaks down what to expect from this weekend's visitors, including five-star Nykcoles Harbor. Tuesday's show also recaps visitors from last week, including three-star cornerback Chris Peal.

Get all of the latest in Michigan football recruiting in this week's episode!

Topics include:

- UConn visit recaps

- Chris Peal recap

- Can Michigan flip Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain?

- Why Libby put a FutureCast on Michigan for Chicago WR I'Marion Stewart

- Previewing Maryland visitors

- Nyckoles Harbor update

- Nathan Efobi update

Check out all six of our unique podcasts on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts! Each show is also available to watch on our YouTube.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}