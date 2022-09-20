Who's Got Next? is Maize & Blue Review's Michigan recruiting podcast, aired weekly every Tuesday.

Recruiting Editor Zach Libby breaks down what to expect from this weekend's visitors, including five-star Nykcoles Harbor. Tuesday's show also recaps visitors from last week, including three-star cornerback Chris Peal.

Get all of the latest in Michigan football recruiting in this week's episode!

Topics include:

- UConn visit recaps

- Chris Peal recap

- Can Michigan flip Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain?

- Why Libby put a FutureCast on Michigan for Chicago WR I'Marion Stewart

- Previewing Maryland visitors

- Nyckoles Harbor update

- Nathan Efobi update

Check out all six of our unique podcasts on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts! Each show is also available to watch on our YouTube.



