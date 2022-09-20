Who's Got Next? Michigan recruiting recap, Nyckoles Harbor visit preview
Who's Got Next? is Maize & Blue Review's Michigan recruiting podcast, aired weekly every Tuesday.
Recruiting Editor Zach Libby breaks down what to expect from this weekend's visitors, including five-star Nykcoles Harbor. Tuesday's show also recaps visitors from last week, including three-star cornerback Chris Peal.
Get all of the latest in Michigan football recruiting in this week's episode!
Topics include:
- UConn visit recaps
- Chris Peal recap
- Can Michigan flip Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain?
- Why Libby put a FutureCast on Michigan for Chicago WR I'Marion Stewart
- Previewing Maryland visitors
- Nyckoles Harbor update
- Nathan Efobi update
