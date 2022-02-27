WATCH: Michigan vs. Illinois Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opponent. The Fighting Illini came to the Crisler Center and shot over 55% on the day from all over the court, putting down an otherwise clean game from the Wolverines. Michigan didn’t play poorly by any means; Illinois simply played better. Despite 20+ point performances from Devante Jones and Caleb Houstan for the Wolverines, it simply wasn’t enough.

Kofi Cockburn led the way for the Illini, being a thorn in Hunter Dickinson’s side throughout the game defensively, and churning out a 27 point performance. Alfronzo Plummer led the way for the Illini in the first half, putting 23 of his 26 points in the first half and doing his best flamethrower impression from behind the arc.

The Michigan Wolverines don’t have much wiggle room if they’re still eyeing that NCAA Tournament bubble. The path is still there, but about as minimal as possible. Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

