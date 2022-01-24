WATCH: Michigan vs. Indiana Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines could do no wrong against the Hoosiers of Indiana on Sunday afternoon. If you’re looking for a formula for blowing a team out, shooting over 50% from the floor and over 60% from the three-point line is a good place to start. Hunter Dickinson & Caleb Houstan led the offensive explosion for the Wolverines, combining for 44 points and going 8-11 from behind the 3-point line

Michigan continued to improve on defense, limiting the number of touches to standout Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis and dominating on both sides of the glass to limit second chances. Though the high number of turnovers (14) could be improved, that was about the only thing that went wrong for the Wolverines, and there’s finally some momentum for a team desperate to get back into the Big Ten race.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

